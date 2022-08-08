InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device that Helps Individuals Speak Clearly While Wearing a Mask (TRO-620)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching speakers struggle to clearly articulate what they wanted to say," said an inventor from Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE MASK. Now you can speak and be heard clearly while you wear a protective mask during the COVID 19 pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention allows mask wearers to speak clearly to nearby persons by clarifying and amplifying one's voice. It may also be used with any available wireless Bluetooth and amplified speaker. The device could be used on both disposable and reusable face masks as well as complete head masks. The ULTIMATE MASK is compact and effective and easily rechargeable with battery saving features.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp