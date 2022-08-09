Crunch Franchise Announces Memphis, Tennessee Expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced it will be expanding throughout the Memphis trade area with its first location being placed in White Station. Crunch White Station will be a $5 million, 50,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch White Station will be the largest gym in Memphis and will be located in a newly renovated space at 827 S. White Station Rd, previously occupied by Stein Mart. Construction has already begun and this location is scheduled to open this fall.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch White Station will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a functional training area with multiple indoor turf areas, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, boxing, Kids Crunch, HydroMassage® beds, and high-end tanning. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Fitness White Station is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, the fastest growing franchisee in the Crunch system, and owns locations throughout the U.S. "Expanding into Memphis is particularly exciting for us, as the market is under served for high value, low price fitness options. We are coming into the market with multiple locations and will be announcing additional locations in the coming weeks." Stated CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/WhiteStation or call 901.300.7199 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crunch