Fresh Express Kicks Off Fresh On the Go Promotion and Releases New Online Content

New videos and website resources spotlight product portability, traceability and sustainability

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, has kicked off the second annual Fresh On the Go promotion to celebrate its on-the-go-friendly products that help keep consumers fueled throughout the day. From salad kits and bowls to Chiquita Bites snacks, Fresh Express has a product and recipe solution for every occasion.

Throughout the three-week promotion (August 8-28), the Fresh Express website and social channels will spotlight on-the-go meal tips, recipes, and featured products, such as the Spinach Avocado Pear Smoothie and Apple Feta Spinach Salad made with Fresh Express Baby Spinach, the beloved Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit, and a protein-packed snack of Apple Wedges, Cheddar Cheese and Crackers.

The promotion will also include a #FreshOnTheGo challenge. Whether at the office, in the car, at home, or in between errands, Fresh Express is inviting consumers to share a selfie with their favorite Fresh Express or Chiquita Bites product using hashtag #FreshOnTheGo for a chance to win a month's worth of Fresh Express and Chiquita Bites coupons valued at more than $340.00. Winners will be selected on a weekly basis.

As consumers continue to look for easy ways to make well-rounded, convenient, and budget-friendly meals, they also want reassurance that the food they are eating is of high quality and safe. To help shine a light on its commitment to delivering products that are consistently, deliciously, fresh, Fresh Express released three more videos in its Food Safety & Quality series:

Chapter 3: To Your Table , featuring Fresh Express CEO John P. Olivo , highlights the rigorous traceability and reporting processes and best in class practices implemented over the past decade to deliver safe and fresh products, including source data, RFID tags, and unique packaging information. , featuring Fresh Express CEO, highlights the rigorous traceability and reporting processes and best in class practices implemented over the past decade to deliver safe and fresh products, including source data, RFID tags, and unique packaging information.

Traceability: Where Salads Grow & Where They Go focuses on tracing Fresh Express food products and ingredients through all steps in the supply chain. Rodrigo Bersanetti , Head of IT at Fresh Express, discusses the company's 4 step traceability process to track finished products and ensure safety. focuses on tracing Fresh Express food products and ingredients through all steps in the supply chain., Head of IT at Fresh Express, discusses the company's 4 step traceability process to track finished products and ensure safety.

Fresh Express Salad Bowl Kits, with General Manager Daniel Marques , showcases technology and food safety for the innovative on-the-go meal solutions and single serve Morrow, Georgia , like the , with General Manager, showcases technology and food safety for the innovative on-the-go meal solutions and single serve salad bowl kits produced at the Fresh Express facility in, like the Santa Fe Style Gourmet Cafe Salads® Salad Bowl

Beyond product traceability and innovation, Fresh Express remains focused on sustainability, and has updated its website with information on sustainability practices and commitments, including reducing plastic usage, cutting emissions, and improving water conservation. Sustainability progress and initiatives include:

Fuel conservation: for every 100 gallons of fuel conserved, Fresh Express keeps more than 1 ton of greenhouse gases from entering the environment.

Reducing emissions: in partnership with the EPA's SmartWay initiative, Fresh Express has improved fuel efficiency and reduced food miles (the number of miles required to deliver our products to your store) by 16%, or the equivalent to removing 200,000 cars from U.S. roads per year.

Water conservation: Fresh Express is one of the packaged salad suppliers developing and leading standards for high-density planting practices, which are proven to increase yields, reduce growing costs and make more efficient use of land and water.

Learn more about Fresh On the Go at www.freshexpress.com/fresh-on-the-go-2022 and visit the Fresh Express website to learn more about the company's commitment to product innovation, traceability, and sustainability.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

