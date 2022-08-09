Innovators to Take Spotlight at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference

Virtual Conference Featuring Leading Companies Provides Opportunities for Investors To Gain Insight Into Key Industries

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – announces its 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference. The two-day virtual event will gather more than 120 companies across the software, cloud, emerging technology and services industries; as well as firms in the fintech and specialty finance, internet, SaaS/applications software and semiconductor spaces to meet with investors. Companies participating in the conference include Datadog, Etsy, The Trade Desk, Checkpoint, Atlassian, Paypal, and Digital Ocean, along with over 30 private companies including Databricks, Gong and AppsFlyer.

Robin Graham, Managing Director, Head of Technology Investment Banking at Oppenheimer, said, "Innovations in the technology sector continue to define the direction of social, commercial and industrial processes, as U.S. economic fundamentals indicate growth remains strong thanks to consumer demand, business investment and government spending. At a time when economies continue to reopen around the globe, technology companies at the forefront of the digital revolution's next phase can be expected to sustain considerable progress despite uncertainty and the risk of a recession. Oppenheimer looks forward to the productive conversations that will take place during 1-on-1 meetings among participants and investors at our 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference."

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance include:

Dominick Gabriele , CFA, Executive Director and Senior Analyst, Fintech and Specialty Finance

Chris Glynn , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Industrial Multi-Industry

Jason S. Helfstein , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Internet

Timothy Horan , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Cloud and Communication Services

George Iwanyc , Director, Analytics, Collaboration and Infrastructure Software and Communication Technology Solutions

Noah Kaye , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Jed Kelly , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Online Travel & Internet

Ittai Kidron , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Analytics, Data, Security and Infrastructure Software

Colin Rusch , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Head of Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Richard E. Schafer , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Semiconductors

Brian Schwartz , Managing Director and Senior Analyst, SaaS / Applications Software

Ken Wong , CFA, Managing Director, SaaS / Applications Software

Martin Yang , CFA, Senior Analyst, Emerging Technologies and Services

Ian A. Zaffino , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Special Situations

The conference comes as investors weigh their options on tech companies to determine whether a potential economic downturn could yet again lift demand for tech services. Meaningful exposure to developed and emerging-market stocks are expected to remain key to allocation as concerns around supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and high inflation subside amid adjustments to monetary policy, and solid U.S. economic fundamentals provide the back support growth-oriented companies need to expand their market presence.

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer commented, "The past two pandemic years have demonstrated that cloud-based services, online consumer platforms, and enterprise information management software companies are resilient in the face of tremendous changes. While a number of risks remain and the market faces new challenges from COVID-19 variants, delayed re-openings and higher commodity prices, investors are aware there are timely and relevant opportunities for companies poised to take advantage of the ever-evolving economy. As Oppenheimer continues to build on its powerful reputation of thought leadership across sectors, we welcome all attending our 25th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

