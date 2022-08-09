Proactive MD expands into Pennsylvania, delivering advanced primary care to educators in York, Adams, and Franklin counties

Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 partners with Proactive MD opening two state-of-the-art Health Centers, offering school district employees new healthcare benefits.

NEW OXFORD, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Intermediate Unity (LIU) 12 has tapped Proactive MD, the transformative and rapidly-growing advanced primary care provider, to serve more than 2,800 educators in South Central Pennsylvania. With extensive experience serving school districts across the country, Proactive MD will take LIU12's healthcare to a whole new level with two new Health Centers serving York, Adams, and Franklin counties.

"We're thrilled to expand into Pennsylvania and are committed to providing the best possible care to those we serve in LIU12," said John Collier, founder and CEO of Proactive MD. "Each life we touch is precious to us. We look forward to making a difference in the healthcare journeys of these educators and to help contain costs for the school districts."

Proactive MD partners with employers to provide broad-scope advanced primary care that extends beyond the clinic walls, offering a patient-centric model that guides the patient journey, delivers high-touch and high-quality care, and leverages data to cut costs for employers.

"We chose Proactive MD as our healthcare solution because they demonstrate relentless commitment to quality care – in many school districts and other industries," said Dr. Jeff West, executive director of LIU12. "They don't just refer patients to a specialist and expect them to figure it out themselves. They play a quarterback role in the entire continuum of care, ensuring patients get the best possible outcome."

LIU12 is a member of an innovative healthcare consortium known as the Lincoln Benefit Trust (LBT) managed by Marty Schuj. The LBT identifies and administers benefit offerings to the schools with attention to addressing rising health care costs and improving the value of the school's health benefits. Reasonably, LIU12 sought to evaluate the benefits of an onsite advanced primary care model. LIU12 contracted with Erin Eason, National Director of CBIZ's clinical consulting practice who performed a feasibility study, stakeholder interviews, and an in-depth needs analysis before proceeding with a review of vendors in a public Request for Proposals (RFP). Erin shared, "they were diligent in their selection process while ensuring they selected the partner that would best help them achieve their specific goals, their team members' overall health and well-being needs were always in the forefront."

Proactive MD was selected by LIU12 to serve their faculty, staff, and their families to provide better access to advanced primary care. The advanced primary care health center model is a service LIU12 is making available to employees and families of other member schools within the LBT and currently planning to open a third health center campus in Franklin County.

"As Pennsylvania School Districts seek to curb rising health care costs and protect the value of their health benefits, we could not recommend Proactive MD more highly," said Marty Schuj, Trust Manager at LBT. "Their mission fits hand in hand with ours, and we look forward to seeing consistent and improved healthcare in our schools."

The Health Centers opened in Spring of 2022 serving all LIU12 employees and their families covered on the LIU12 benefits plan.

About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD's total health care and population health management solution, which offers Advanced Primary Care Health Centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee's unique care needs. Proactive MD's model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and dedicated Patient Advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, to personally guide and advise employees through the full care continuum. Today, Proactive MD is headquartered in Simpsonville, SC and operates in 17 states with more than 70 Health Centers across the U.S. For more information, please contact us at info@proactive.md or visit https://www.proactive.md.

