Apex Entertainment Races into September with 2nd Annual Charity Fun Run 5k

New England's Largest Indoor Fun Venue Holds Charity Race to Benefit the New England Center for Children and the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, will hold a 5k charity event on Saturday, September 17th at Apex Entertainment in Marlborough, Mass. Racers will arrive between 8 and 9 am ET and the race begins on Apex Drive at 10 am ET. With a $40 regular entry fee that provides access to race and attend the after-party, the event is focused on raising funds for Autism education and research, and families in need. Specifically, the road race supports the New England Center for Children and the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Registration is open now on the Apex Fun Run 5k site.

APEX ENTERTAINMENT - PERFECT WEATHER IS ALWAYS GUARANTEED (PRNewsfoto/Apex Entertainment LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Apex is all about fun and our charity race is a great excuse to come out, have a blast and do some good for the community," said Rob Luzzi, director of marketing, RAVentures ® Hospitality Group. "We're especially appreciative to our sponsors who help make this amazing day possible."

Everyone, all ages and all experience levels, are welcome to participate in the Apex Fun Run 5k charity road race. Runners and walkers will navigate the chip-timed 5k course that is professionally managed around the roads of the Apex Marlborough facility. Regular entry registration is open until September 10, 2022 and final entry is allowed on race day for an additional $10.

Before, during and after the race both attendees and participants will have a chance for more family fun. Family and friends are welcome to come and cheer on runners as they show their support for the causes. There will be giveaways, post-race refreshments, music and snacks at the event. In addition, there will be an after-party to celebrate finishing the race and raising funds for the charities supported. Standard race ticket holders and their families will be treated with access to an after-party that includes free attractions such as bowling, laser tag, mini golf and more! Post-race discounts will be offered to all who choose to spend the remainder of their day at Apex Entertainment enjoying almost 100,000 square feet of attractions.

Under the Apex Cares Program, Apex Entertainment has supported The New England Center for Children Inc. (NECC) and individuals with Autism since 2017 as well as The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp . NECC helps children with autism to live full, productive lives through education, technology and research. Apex fulfills NECC's mission by offering sensory-friendly hours of operation the first Sunday of every month as well as birthday parties. The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp works to heal and bring joy to more than 20,000 children and families who are seriously ill through year-round programs. Apex Entertainment has raised more than $10,000 for these causes over the years.

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/ .

