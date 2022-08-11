Chris Webber Launches "Players Only" Premium Cannabis Brand With New Strains and Exclusive Rights Deals with Quavo, Raekwon, Royce 5' 9", Matt Barnes, Jason Williams & More

Brand Co-Founded by NBA Hall of Famer Rolls Out Premium Offerings with Limited Product Drops at Select Gage and Cookies Dispensaries

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Chris Webber announced the worldwide formal launch of his luxury cannabis brand Players Only ("PO") with his business partner Lavetta Willis.

The upstart brand will have new offerings available for purchase at select Gage and Cookies dispensaries throughout Michigan. The NBA icon will also celebrate the unveiling of Players Only with an activation in his hometown of Detroit before expanding the brand to additional markets.

Players Only boasts a wide array of cannabis products and experiences, including exotic cannabis flower strains, all-natural cannabis oil cartridges, pre-rolls, vapes, sport recovery and performance products and more, as well as Players Only branded apparel and footwear. Additionally, the brand is partnering with musicians, entertainers, influencers, legacy cultivators and community organizations on multifaceted collaborations on products and initiatives. In March 2022, TerrAscend secured exclusive retail rights for Players Only products in Michigan through the acquisition of Gage Growth Corp.

"Players Only is more than a cannabis brand – it's a lifestyle brand," Webber said. "We truly have a unique opportunity to change the narrative around cannabis, empower rising entrepreneurs and set a new standard in this growing industry. We're thrilled to launch our versatile offerings and begin the process of creating meaningful economic change in communities across Michigan. Shout out to TerrAscend and Gage - our Michigan family. Much love to Cookies and Berner, let's go!"

"We have been working with legacy cultivators and operators seeking to establish their place in the regulated market for quite some time.,"said Lavetta Willis, co-founder and President of Players Only. "The opportunity to incorporate legacy strains and expertise into the Players Only platform and menu furthers our goal of uplifting black entrepreneurs who have been building brands and intellectual properties for decades."

The Players Only brand will launch with Chris Webber's specially selected C4, Time Out and G.O.A.T.'s Milk strains and other exclusive PO branded strain offerings like Non-Laters and Whipped Cherries; with Blueberry Hotcakes and Ray Jackson's Black Sox coming in the weeks ahead. The brand collaborates with black cultivators and operators, including Hassim Robinson and Winner's Circle Genetics, bringing the famous PB&J strain as well as Quavo's BIRKINZ to the Michigan market. Detroit's legacy brand "Lil Stupid" will also launch for the first time in the regulated market while legendary Detroit hip-hop artist Royce 5'9" will roll-out his "Heaven" brand as part of an innovative NFT.

A thoughtful partnership with Raekwon from Wu-Tang launches Compliments of the Chef and his partnership with Citizen Grown highlighting their commitment to the community. He is also re-uniting with his former Sacramento Kings teammate Jason Williams to unveil the "White Chocolate" strain.

In addition, Webber recently appointed Matt Barnes, former NBA star and teammate, as Chief Collaborations Officer while launching "The Smoke" with his partner and co-host, Stephen Jackson. The offering's name is a nod to Barnes' and Jackson's award-winning SHOWTIME series, "All The Smoke." Launch weekend will kick off with a limited edition brand collaboration with the Players Only x Packwoods 2.5G Blunt will also be available in select stores.

Beyond unleashing new cannabis offerings, Players Only has also forged strategic partnerships, minority ownership positions and application participation in key limited licensed states to provide the brand with optimum marketing and distribution opportunities. They have structured genetic partnerships with legacy growers that will solidify the brand menu for customer consistency worldwide.

For more information on Players Only products and availability, please visit playersonlyholdings.com.

About Players Only

Players Only is a luxury cannabis and lifestyle brand that was co-founded by NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber and his business partner Lavetta Willis. The brand boasts a wide array of cannabis products, including exotic cannabis flower strains, all-natural cannabis oil cartridges, pre-rolls, vapes, sport recovery and performance products, as well as Players Only branded apparel and footwear. Beyond its versatile cannabis offerings, Players Only has partnered with a variety of entertainers, legacy cultivators and community organizations on multifaceted product collaborations and initiatives. The organization has also forged strategic partnerships, minority ownership positions and application participation in key limited licensed states to provide the brand with optimum marketing and distribution opportunities.

