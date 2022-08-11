Edge Partners™ Launches In-House Marketing Division for Wealth Management Firms: "Edge Creative Growth"

New Division Will Offer Comprehensive Suite of Services: Branding & Creative Strategy, Content Development & Delivery, and Acquisition & Transition Marketing

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Partners™ announced today the formation of a new marketing division called Edge Creative Growth. This new venture will offer a comprehensive suite of RIA marketing services, available as a stand-alone capability for marketing clients or as an integrated capability supporting Edge's private equity growth partnerships. Edge Partners™ makes private equity investments in independent RIAs to augment and accelerate growth using inorganic and organic strategies.

Edge Creative Growth is a full-service, in-house creative agency delivering four main capabilities, each with its own extensive package of services:

Acquisition & Transition Focused Marketing: online and offline programs for attracting and acquiring potential business partners, as well as supporting pre- and post-acquisition communication campaigns.

Digital Content Strategy : multichannel campaign creation and distribution; content development and curation; digital presence; publishing, social media presence, and advertising strategy.

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) : marketing and sales integration; design and execution through advanced segmentation and targeted outreach.

Brand Development: brand identity conceptualization and design, as well as messaging refinement and deployment.

"The goal of marketing should be to ignite action-driven communication with qualified leads and potential partners and to create new business alliances," said Silvia Roa-Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, who will head up Edge Creative Growth. "The key is action, not marketing for marketing's sake. Our goal is to help wealth management firms create and communicate a differentiated identity, one that makes them stand out as an attractive destination for clients and business partners—and then reliably convert those interactions to growth in AUM, clients, and wallet share."

EDGE PARTNERS™ is a boutique private equity, and strategic growth firm focused on the independent RIA market. The firm makes direct equity investments in RIAs and provides capital, strategic guidance, and execution in support of long-term growth strategies. EDGE PARTNERS™ creates bespoke growth plans for each partner engagement. The firm helps RIAs generate growth in a tailored way through a combination of approaches such as advisor acquisition, mergers, service line expansion, strategic alliances, and organic client acquisition. The EDGE PARTNERS™ team comprises industry veterans and experts with the knowledge, experience, and connections to design and implement a range of growth initiatives.

