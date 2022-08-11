Fictiv Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance to Offer Customers Greater IP Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced it has successfully completed its audit for System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance, the only company in the digital manufacturing industry to meet this standard. This achievement reflects Fictiv's commitment to the highest levels of confidentiality, data security, and protection of its customers' intellectual property (IP).

In order to secure SOC 2 Type II compliance, Fictiv's controls were evaluated by Linford & Company LLP, a CPA firm that performs security attestation examinations, and the partners and practitioners therein are trained to evaluate whether or not the SOC 2 controls were designed and operating as stated, and consistently over the one-year period that was evaluated.

The SOC 2 compliance framework is designed to identify a company's systems, processes, and controls that are put in place to detect, prevent, and respond to data breaches as well as security risks. The independent examination performed by Linford & Company LLP determined that Fictiv's controls covering the three Trust Services Criteria (TSC) evaluated: Security, Availability, and Confidentiality, successfully addressed the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

"This achievement speaks to our commitment and dedication to our customers' confidentiality needs, as well as our willingness to go the extra mile to help meet those needs," said Dave Evans, co-founder and chief executive officer at Fictiv. "We're proud to be the first and only company to make this investment amongst our competitors. We understand the IP concerns that come with outsourcing, and we put in the time and effort to implement the best security controls so our customers can truly have peace of mind."

In today's digital world, cybersecurity is a chief concern for customers who need modern manufacturing solutions. In fact, Fictiv's 2022 State of Manufacturing Report found that 97% of business leaders are concerned about security amid the rise in digital manufacturing. Fictiv aims for best-in-class security and confidentiality, and through SOC 2 Type II compliance, the company evidences it is able to deliver both.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

