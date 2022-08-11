University of Maryland Surgical Team Who Conducted Historic Xenotransplantation to Speak in Plenary Session at HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2022, a team of University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) surgeon-scientists successfully implanted a genetically modified pig heart into a 57-year-old patient with end-stage heart failure, making history and drawing worldwide attention. The patient survived for two months following the first-of-its-kind surgery, which was performed at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The results of this groundbreaking xenotransplant surgery will be discussed in detail during the Monday Plenary Session Cardiac Xenotransplantation: Where we are and where we are going at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The session features these outstanding physicians and scientists:

Muhammad M. Mohiuddin , MD , Professor of Surgery and Scientific/Program Director, Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at UMSOM

Bartley P. Griffith , MD , Thomas E. and Alice Marie Hales Distinguished Professor in Transplant Surgery and Clinical Director, Cardiac Xenotransplantation Program at UMSOM

Susan Joseph , MD, Cardiologist, Associate Professor of Medicine at UMSOM and Section Chief, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology at UMMC

Savitri Fedson , MD, MA, Associate Professor, Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy, Baylor College of Medicine

The session will explore the scientific advances that laid the groundwork for this innovative surgery to occur, clinical translation of xenotransplant, detailed case review of the first successful human heart xenotransplant, and broad discussions of the future for xenotransplantation including clinical potential, challenges, ethical considerations, and other concepts clinicians and researchers need to know for future heart failure care.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have the team behind one of the most innovative, and groundbreaking cardiovascular achievements be able to share this with us at ASM," said David Lanfear, MD, MS, ASM Program Chair and Head of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation at Henry Ford Hospital. "Their incredible work is paving the way to a future of adequate access to heart transplantation for all patients. I foresee this being one of our most popular and highly anticipated sessions at ASM."

Drs. Fedson, Griffith, Joseph, and Mohiuddin will be joined by HFSA ASM Program Co-Chairs, Drs. Daniel Garry, MD, PhD, and Cheryl Westlake, PhD, RN, who will moderate the panel discussion within the session.

The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting will take place September 30-October 3, 2022, at the Gaylord National Harbor, just outside of Washington, DC. This year's meeting will include three plenary sessions, held in the mornings to kick-off each day of programming. Registration for the meeting is open and an advance program is available to download. Learn more about the meeting and register at hfsa.org/asm2022.

