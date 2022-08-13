ROCHESTER FRINGE ANNOUNCES FULL CURATED LINEUP FOR YEAR 11

International sensations BANDALOOP and The Flying Espanas will headline 12-day Fringe

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rochester Fringe Festival has announced the full, curated lineup for the eleventh annual festival – more than 500 shows ranging from comedy, dance, kids' fringe, and multidisciplinary shows, to music, spoken word, theatre, and visual art & film – from Tuesday, September 13 – Saturday, September 24, 2022.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer such a diverse array of shows this year," says Rochester Fringe Festival Producer Erica Fee. "The energy felt throughout the city during the 12 days of Fringe is truly incomparable!"

Opening weekend will feature The Flying Españas in Flippin Metal Circus, an adrenaline-pumping WORLD PREMIERE from a renowned fifth and sixth-generation circus troupe who are widely accepted as having modernized the art of the trapeze.

The Fringe Finale Weekend will feature vertical performers BANDALOOP , who will use climbing technology to dance on the side of 21-story Five Star Plaza in downtown Rochester. California-based BANDALOOP has performed everywhere from the Seattle Space Needle and the New York Stock Exchange to Yosemite's El Capitan.

The festival's hub at One Fringe Place will be home to the Spiegelgarden and beautiful Spiegeltent. Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow , which runs all 12 nights of Fringe in the Spiegeltent, is an all-new WORLD PREMIERE from Las Vegas legends Matt Morgan and Heidi Brucker Morgan and featuring a cast of renowned international artists. In and around the Spiegeltent: Silent Disco returns for all four, weekend late-nights.

Late night weekend programming in the Spiegeltent will feature both a returning favorite – the hit Shakespeare-inspired, comedy show Shotspeare – and a brand-new, cabaret-style show: Late & Live , hosted by Fringe favorite and physical comedian Mark Gindick (Cirque du Soleil, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and The Late Show with David Letterman).

Four more free, outdoor events return this year: Fringe Street Beat , an epic breakdancing and all-styles dance competition; Pedestrian Drive-In , nightly films on the big screen; Kids Day ; and Gospel Sunday , an afternoon of the best in local gospel music.

From its five-day debut in 2012, the 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival has become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in NYS and one of the top three attended Fringe Festivals in the U.S. More than 500,000 people have attended nearly 4,000 performances and events at the Rochester Fringe Festival since its inception.

