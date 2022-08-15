IM Cannabis Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Revenues Increase 114% YoY to $23.8 Million

Gross margin of 24%, which is expected to increase with further asset integration, product availability, and operational improvements

Approximately $6.5 million per year in expected cash cost savings from streamlining operations in Canada and closure of Israeli cultivation farm

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company", "IM Cannabis", or "IMC") (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC), a leading medical and adult-use recreational cannabis company with operations in Israel, Canada, and Germany, provided financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased 114% year-over-year to $23.8 million .

Gross profit, before fair value adjustments, was $5.6 million .

Implemented streamlining and restructuring plan in Canada , with expected cash cost savings of approximately $4 million per year, including the sale of SublimeCulture Inc. (" Sublime ").

Completed the closure of the Sde Avraham cultivation farm that Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical") owned and operated in Israel , with expected cash cost savings of $2.5 million per year, and further centralized operations of recently acquired assets in the country.

Management Commentary

"We have accelerated along the path to profitability, with increased revenues, operational streamlining, and a focus on cost reduction," said Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IMC. "Our primary goal is to continue to increase revenue in each of our core markets to build long term shareholder value. By focusing on sustainable revenue growth, while rigorously pursuing cost and margin efficiencies, we believe we can achieve profitability in the short term."

"Our long-term strategy relies on geographic diversification and preparation to target, upon legalization, new adult-use recreational cannabis markets in Germany followed by the rest of Europe. We are preparing to leverage our global cultivation, brand, and commercial expertise to profitably capture substantial market share across Europe. Our strength is in properly positioning our brands in different markets and the introduction of new SKUs to consistently exceed consumer and patient expectations."

"Like in Israel, we have embarked on a thorough restructuring of our operations in Canada as part of our global integration efforts and to reduce costs. To that end, we have finalized the sale of Sublime, which together with our streamlining initiatives in Israel, is expected to yield $6.5 million in annual cash savings. We expect the majority of savings to begin to materialize in the third quarter, with full realization in the fourth quarter of this year," concluded Shuster.

Operational Highlights

To further streamline operations in Israel , Focus Medical completed the closure of its Sde Avraham cultivation farm. The closure of Sde Avraham farm allows the Company to efficiently leverage its fully licensed import-export supply chain and focus on importing premium and ultra-premium products from its Canadian subsidiaries and other leading Canadian suppliers.

In Israel , the Company continued to focus on importing premium and ultra-premium indoor-grown dried cannabis from its Canadian licensed cultivation facilities and its world-leading cannabis suppliers and supply partners. The Company successfully introduced its highly popular WAGNERS Canadian brand in Israel and expects to bring to market new medical cannabis products in Q3 and Q4.

In Canada , the Company launched numerous new products in response to high market demand for its brands, WAGNERS and Highland Grow, which hold top 3 spots in the premium and ultra-premium segments in Ontario , respectively[i]. At the end of Q2, and in the first weeks of Q3, the WAGNERS pre-roll catalog at the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") grew through the launch of Tiki Rain , Blue Lime Pie, and TRPY SLRP pre-rolls. Two new 3.5g dried flower SKUs – Tiki Rain and Purple Clementine – were also launched in addition to an expansion of the concentrate portfolio with the introduction of soft black hash and 3.5g soap bar hash. Highland Grow added new dried flower SKUs to its OCS portfolio – Gas Tank and Diamond Breath as well as White Lightning pre-rolls. New product rollouts continue with the introduction of new strains including Frost Bite, Leviathan, and Space Jagger.

On August 5, 2022 , the Company closed the sale of Sublime, which along with additional streamlining measures taken in Canada is expected to generate annual cash cost savings of approximately $4 million per year. All cultivation, genetics, and logistics have been centralized in the Company's facilities in Kitchener, Ontario which has sufficient cultivation capacity to support the streamlining initiative. The Company sold Sublime to a group of purchasers that included the current and former members of the Sublime management team for aggregate proceeds of $100,000 less adjustments. The transaction constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Take-Over Bids and Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of such instrument.

In Germany , May was the strongest sales month to date, and the Company's IMC Hindu Kush strain was the top selling T20 in the market, strengthening Adjupharm GmbH's ("Adjupharm") position as one of the top 10 cannabis companies in Germany . With receipt of the extended EU-GMP license on May 24 th, including additional production, testing & release steps, the Company achieved another milestone that supports its strategy of product and brand variety. Adjupharm commenced several new product license applications preparing for the launch of new high-quality and high-THC products in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were $23.8 million in Q2 2022, representing an increase of 114% from Q2 2021. Total dried flower sold for Q2 2022 was 3,210 kilograms at an average selling price of $5.72 per gram, compared to 1,842 kilograms for the same period in 2021 at an average selling price of $3.92 per gram. The increase in revenues is primarily attributed to the increase in the quantity of medical and recreational cannabis products sold, as well as from the higher average selling price per gram the Company realized from its portfolio of premium branded cannabis products in Israel and Canada.

Gross profit, before fair value adjustments, was $5.6 million in Q2 2022 compared to $0.6 million in Q2 2021.

General and administrative expenses were $11.1 million in Q2 2022 compared to $7.4 million in Q2 2021. The increase in the general and administrative expense is mainly attributable to the growing corporate activities in Israel and Canada following the Company's acquisitions in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.0 million in Q2 2022 compared to $1.2 million in Q2 2021. The increase in the sales and marketing expenses was due mainly to the Company's increased marketing efforts in Israel , brand launch in Germany , and increased distribution expenses relating to the growth in sales and consolidation of sales and marketing expenses of entities acquired in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(4.6) million in Q2 2022 compared to $(5.7) million in Q2 2021.

Net loss was $18.98 million in Q2 2022 compared to net loss of $5.01 million in Q2 2021. Included in the net loss was a non-cash charge of $5.4 million , related to restructuring activities in Canada and Israel , along with associated write-downs in tangible and intangible assets, such as other non-cash impairments of $1.5 million in financial expenses and $3.8 million in general and administrative costs.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.86 million as at June 30, 2022 , compared to $34.05 million as at December 31, 2021 .

Three months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021





Net Revenues $ $ 23,821 $ $11,112 Cost of revenues $ 18,208 $ $10,510 Gross profit before FV adjustments $ 5,613 $ 602 Gross margin before FV adjustments 24 % 5 %



For the three months ended

June 30, For the year ended

December 31,

2022

2021 2021 Operating Loss $ (18,658)

$ (10,717) $ (38,389) Depreciation & Amortization $ 2,223

$ 1,258 $ 6,004 EBITDA $ (16,435)

$ (9,459) $ (32,385) IFRS Biological assets fair value adjustments, net $ 1,598

$ 1,170 $ 1,586 Share-based payments $ 1,048

$ 1,373 $ 7,471 Costs related to the NASDAQ listing $ -

$ 1,139 $ 1,296 Restructuring cost $ 5,415

$ - $ - Other non-recurring costs $ 3,750

$ - $ - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ (4,624)

$ (5,777) $ (22,032)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands









June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021



Note

(Unaudited)

















ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 5,861

$ 13,903 Restricted bank deposit





-

1 Trade receivables





19,441

16,711 Advances to suppliers





3,024

2,300 Other accounts receivable





6,167

14,481 Loans receivable





686

2,708 Biological assets

4

1,491

1,687 Inventories

5

26,647

29,391





















63,317

81,182













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Property, plant and equipment, net





22,671

30,268 Investments in affiliates





2,311

2,429 Advance payment for intangible assets of pharmacy

3

6,173

3,129 Derivative assets





8

14 Right-of-use assets, net





16,202

18,162 Deferred tax assets





679

16 Intangible assets, net

3

26,719

30,885 Goodwill

3

117,225

121,303





















191,988

206,206













Total assets





$ 255,305

$ 287,388

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands









June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021



Note

(Unaudited)

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables





$ 15,200

$ 13,989 Bank loans and credit facilities





18,002

9,502 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses





16,050

20,143 Accrued purchase consideration liabilities

1c

2,741

6,039 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities





1,567

1,554





















53,560

51,227













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Warrants measured at fair value

6

319

6,022 Operating lease liabilities





16,102

17,820 Long-term loans





354

392 Employee benefit liabilities, net





180

391 Deferred tax liability, net





5,249

6,591





















22,204

31,216













Total liabilities





75,764

82,443













EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY:

7







Share capital and premium





241,837

237,677 Treasury stock





(660)

(660) Translation reserve





1,004

2,614 Reserve from share-based payment transactions





14,242

12,348 Accumulated deficit





(78,860)

(50,743)













Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company





177,563

201,236













Non-controlling interests





1,978

3,709













Total equity





179,541

204,945













Total liabilities and equity





$ 255,305

$ 287,388

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data





Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

















Revenues

$ 47,390

$ 19,879

$ 23,821

$ 11,112 Cost of revenues

35,423

14,650

18,208

10,510

















Gross profit before fair value adjustments

11,967

5,229

5,613

602

















Fair value adjustments:















Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets

1,135

4,361

56

2,018 Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold in the period

(2,517)

(5,130)

(1,654)

(3,188)

















Total fair value adjustments

(1,382)

(769)

(1,598)

(1,170)

















Gross profit (loss)

10,585

4,460

4,015

(568)

















General and administrative expenses

20,226

12,388

11,184

7,475 Selling and marketing expenses

8,746

2,491

5,026

1,301 Restructuring expenses

9,162

-

5,415

- Share-based compensation

2,658

2,003

1,048

1,373

















Total operating expenses

40,792

16,882

22,673

10,149

















Operating loss

(30,207)

(12,422)

(18,658)

(10,717)

















Finance income

6,097

13,434

3,206

6,208 Finance expense

(6,927)

(846)

(4,591)

(543)

















Finance income (expenses), net

(830)

12,588

(1,385)

5,665

















Loss from disposal of investment

(114)

-

(114)

-

















Income (loss) before income taxes

(31,151)

166

(20,157)

(5,052) Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,432)

540

(1,179)

37

















Net loss

(29,719)

(374)

(18,978)

(5,089)

















Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:















Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency

(2,942)

(1,238)

(1,150)

152

















Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:















Adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operation

1,203

259

345

27

















Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,739)

(979)

(805)

179

















Total comprehensive loss

$ (31,458)

$ (1,353)

$ (19,783)

$ (4,910)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021



Note

Unaudited





















Net loss attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company





$ (28,117)

$ (125)

$ (18,665)

$ (4,630) Non-controlling interests





(1,602)

(249)

(313)

(459)





























$ (29,719)

$ (374)

$ (18,978)

$ (5,089)





















Total comprehensive loss attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company





$ (29,727)

$ (1,123)

$ (19,437)

$ (4,459) Non-controlling interests





(1,731)

(230)

(346)

(451)





























$ (31,458)

$ (1,353)

$ (19,783)

$ (4,910)





















Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company:



















Basic loss per share (in CAD):

9

$ (0.40)

$ -

$ (0.27)

$ (0.10) Diluted loss per share (in CAD):

9

$ (0.47)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.23)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) Canadian Dollars in thousands









Attributable to equity holders of the Company











Share capital and premium

Treasury stock

Reserve for share-based payment transactions

Translation reserve

Accumulate deficit

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total

equity

































Balance as of January 1, 2022

$ 237,677

$ (660)

$ 12,348

$ 2,614

$ (50,743)

$ 201,236

$ 3,709

$ 204,945

































Net loss

-

-

-

-

(28,117)

(28,117)

(1,602)

(29,719) Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,610)

-

(1,610)

(129)

(1,739)

































Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(1,610)

(28,117)

(29,727)

(1,731)

(31,458)

































Issuance of common shares

3,061

-

-

-

-

3,061

-

3,061 Exercise of options

1,072

-

(737)

-

-

335

-

335 Share based payment

-

-

2,658

-

-

2,658

-

2,658 Expired Options

27

-

(27)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance as of June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

$ 241,837

$ (660)

$ 14,242

$ 1,004

$ (78,860)

$ 177,563

$ 1,978

$ 179,541



































































Balance as of January 1, 2021

$ 37,040

$ -

$ 5,829

$ 1,229

$ (33,001)

$ 11,097

$ 1,513

$ 12,610

































Net loss

-

-

-

-

(125)

(125)

(249)

(374) Other comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

-

(998)

-

(998)

19

(979)

































Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(998)

(125)

(1,123)

(230)

(1,353)

































Issuance of shares related to Trichome acquisition

98,028

-

-

-

-

98,028

-

98,028 Issuance of shares, net of approximately $3,200 issuance costs

28,131

-

-

-

-

28,131

-

28,131 Exercise of warrants

4,151

-

-

-

-

4,151

-

4,151 Exercise of options

832

-

(771)

-

-

61

-

61 Share based payment

-

-

2,003

-

-

2,003

-

2,003 Expired options

14

-

(14)

-

-

-

-

-

































Balance as of June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

$ 168,196

$-

$ 7,047

$ 231

$ (33,126)

$ 142,348

$ 1,283

$ 143,631

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Canadian Dollars in thousands





Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss for the period

$ (29,719)

$ (374)









Adjustments for non-cash items:

















Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

(1,135)

(4,361) Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory

2,517

5,130 Fair value adjustment of warrants measured at fair value and

derivative assets

(5,697)

(13,049) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,762

967 Amortization of intangible assets

1,284

242 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,014

434 Finance expenses, net

6,527

461 Deferred tax expense (benefit), net

(1,836)

398 Share-based payment

2,658

2,003 Share based acquisition costs related to business combination

-

989 Non-cash interest income on loans receivable

-

233 Revaluation of other receivable

3,818

- Loss from disposal of investments

114

- Restructuring expenses

8,791

-













19,817

(6,553) Changes in working capital:

















Increase in trade receivables, net

(4,518)

(5,688) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable

556

(4,330) Decrease in biological assets, net of fair value adjustments

569

4,100 Increase in inventories, net of fair value adjustments

(570)

(9,516) Increase in trade payables

3,916

1,829 Increase (decrease) in employee benefit liabilities, net

(182)

32 Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

(337)

(1,996)













(566)

(15,569)









Taxes paid

(462)

(515)









Net cash used in operating activities

(10,930)

(23,011)











The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Canadian Dollars in thousands





Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021



Unaudited Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,076)

(1,837) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

201

- Proceeds from loans receivable

350

7,620 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - TFC

-

362 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - Panaxia

-

(2,079) Investments in financial assets

-

(13) Change in restricted bank deposit

-

18 Investments in associate

(114)

-









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ (639)

4,071 $



















Cash flow from financing activities:

















Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of issuance costs

$ -

$ 39,353 Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

3,292 Proceeds from exercise of options

335

61 Repayment of lease liability

(722)

(31) Payment of lease liability interest

(859)

(578) Proceeds from bank loan and credit facilities, net

8,871

1,424 Interest paid

(504)

-









Net cash provided by financing activities

7,121

43,521









Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(3,594)

584









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(8,042)

25,165 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

13,903

8,885









Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 5,861

$ 34,050









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:

















Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability

$ 269

$ 81 Issuance of shares in payment of purchase consideration liability

$ 3,147

$ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

