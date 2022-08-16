THIRDHOME Grows with New Partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful year of growth in 2021, THIRDHOME's already expansive portfolio of offerings gained a massive expansion in 2022 in the form of 17 new partnerships within Q1 and Q2. The new partnerships enhance THIRDHOME's goal to offer an unprecedented range of luxury travel opportunities to its community of passionate travelers. Among the new partners are exclusive luxury homes and vacation rentals, villas of the highest caliber, award-winning travel and lifestyle brands, clubs, and, of course, trusted real estate developers.

Such partnerships allow members to carefully tailor their travel experiences to their personal needs and desires. With so many possibilities available, THIRDHOME is leading the pack in crossing traditional accommodation/category lines to offer modern travelers exactly what they need.

Since the company's founding in 2010, THIRDHOME has empowered members to turn unused time in their luxury second homes into unforgettable experiences around the world.

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier travel club for second homeowners who share a mindset for luxury and exploration. From jetsetters to retirees and everything in between, members can leverage unused time in their second home and earn travel credits that allow them to open the doors to a multitude of other members' private homes around the globe.

Today, the current Exchange features over 14,000 properties, across 100 countries, with an average value of $2.4 million. The Club has also expanded their business model to include luxury Rentals and one-of-a-kind travel Adventures.

