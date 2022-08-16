Transgistics Talent Offers Strategic Advice to Hiring Teams Fighting the Logistics Talent War

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A talent war is raging in Transportation & Logistics…period.

James P. Tolan Managing PartnerTransgistics Talent (PRNewswire)

The battle to find the right fit for the right role has never been more intense.

What has changed is that unlike at the height of the pandemic; companies are not just hiring warm bodies.

Top talent is the name of the game and only peak performers are being considered, according to James Tolan, Managing Partner at Transgistics Talent Acquisition; an Executive Search firm focused solely on Transportation & Logistics.

Time, more than ever, is the number one enemy in the search for talent.

According to Tolan, just one month ago his team presented a slate of 5 well qualified candidates for an SVP of Operations role.

After 8 business days of foot dragging by the clients' interview team, 4 of the top candidates had accepted offers elsewhere.

"You have a half dozen companies trying to fill very similar roles and the amount of qualified top performing candidates is very limited.

Plus given the current economic situation, candidates are unwilling to contemplate a move." said Tolan.

There was a time previously early on in the pandemic when final mile and home delivery were white hot; now everything is white hot.

Companies are coming up with more creative ways to secure top talent, for example, offering 'equity' to those who would not have been offered any a year ago.

Tolan advises his clients to be very clear in the position description, concise and timely.

"If we are presenting candidates for a priority role, I expect them to be reviewed and scheduling to begin within a few days tops; weeks is weak."

He offers sound advice to other companies before considering any search …understand the market has changed, be competitive, be certain, act quickly.

Lowballing, more than ever, is a kiss of death to a search.

There is too much competition for these candidates' signatures to be "Johnny Negotiator".

Set your compensation ranges and be prepared to exceed them if the right candidate comes along.

