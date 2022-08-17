AUDICUS, ONLINE HEARING HEALTH COMPANY FOUNDED ON THE MISSION OF PROVIDING AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE HEARING AIDS, SAYS FDA RULE WILL CONTINUE TO FUEL INNOVATION IN THE SPACE

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audicus, the long-time provider and premier name in affordable, fully-customizable online hearing aids, celebrates the final FDA rule issued on Tuesday. The long-awaited rule, stemming from 2017 congressional legislation, establishes a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids and will enable consumers with hearing loss to purchase hearing aids without the need for a prescription from an audiologist.

"It's no secret the hearing industry has been in need of a shakeup for a long time," said Patrick Freuler, Founder and CEO of Audicus. "We set out on the mission of making hearing care affordable and accessible for all over a decade ago. In that time, we've been able to save customers millions of dollars on hearing care, while helping so many people live more empowered, connected, and healthier lives. Over and over again, we've seen far too many people avoid addressing their hearing health due to high costs and lack of access, and we're excited this FDA rule will allow us to continue to provide even more affordable hearing solutions to the millions of Americans in need."

Nearly 30 million Americans could benefit from the use of hearing aids, but in a February 2022 survey, Audicus found high costs were the main prohibitor of addressing hearing issues, with about 40% of respondents noting that costs were too high. These high costs lead to many years of unaddressed hearing loss, with the average hearing aid user waiting 10 years before seeking help, according to a Johns Hopkins study that tied hearing loss to the risk of developing dementia.

"We're excited to keep breaking down these barriers and to continue our record of innovation in the space," Freuler continued. "We were the first to offer an end-to-end online customizable hearing solution, and we've continued to innovate new ways to make hearing care even more affordable. We just launched a new subscription product that lets users access advanced hearing aid technology and on-demand support for only $99/month, giving our consumers more options when it comes to easy and affordable hearing solutions."

The final FDA rule will be effective in the Fall.

About Audicus

Audicus offers award-winning, affordable hearing aids online, at a fraction of the cost of traditional audiologists. Through its innovative business model, Audicus has enabled consumers to save more than $50 million since 2012, and has helped hundreds of thousands lead more connected and empowered lives. Audicus was also the first to introduce a hearing aid subscription to members, with fully customizable hearing aids starting at $99 per month.

For more information on Audicus, visit www.audicus.com.

