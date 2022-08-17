Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Positive result and stronger market outlook
- Total income
Q2: SEK 180.8 (208.4) million
HY1: SEK 304.9 (388.0) million
- EBITDA
Q2: SEK 102.7 (-16.7) million
HY1: SEK 132.4 (-62.4) million
- Result before tax
Q2: SEK 36.5 (-88.4) million
HY1: SEK 6.0 (-208.6) million
- Result per share after tax
Q2: SEK 0.75 (-1.88)
HY1: SEK 0.11 (-4.42)
Events in the second quarter
- Sale of Suezmax tanker Stena Supreme. The sale had a positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 4 million.
- Strong market. Result affected by profit-sharing of USD 1.9 million for HY1, enabling accelerated loan repayments.
Events after the end of the quarter
- Agreement signed for sale of P-MAX tanker Stena Paris. The sale is expected to enable accelerated loan repayments of approximately USD 5 million.
Key figures Jan-Jun 2022
- Total income, SEK million: 304.9 (388.0)
- EBITDA, SEK million: 132.4 (-62.4)
- EBITDA, USD million: 13.8 (-7.4)
- Operating result, SEK million: 46.5 (-176.1)
- Result before tax, SEK million: 6.0 (-208.6)
- Result after tax, SEK million: 5.2 (-211.1)
- Equity ratio, %: 20 (24)
- Return on equity, %: neg (neg)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 88.9 (139.5)
- Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.11 (-4.42)
- Equity per share, SEK: 7.18 (14.67)
- Lost-time injuries: 0 (2)
