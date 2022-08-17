Lumina Gold Extends Mineralization at the Cangrejos Deposit and Continues to Expand the Gran Bestia Ridge

Completed the 2021/2022 drill campaign with over 36,000 metres drilling.
Gran Bestia
- Long intercepts in seven ridge holes expected to add mineral resources, open in all directions
- C22-225: 0.76 g/t gold equivalent over 287 metres
- C22-214: 0.72 g/t gold equivalent over 126 metres
Cangrejos
- C22-226: 0.70 g/t gold equivalent over 222 metres – open to southwest and to depth
- C22-222: 1.23 g/t gold equivalent over 36 metres – open to east
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from twenty-five drill holes at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador. Seventeen of the reported drill holes are from Cangrejos and eight are from Gran Bestia (see Table 1). During the 2021/2022 drill program, 107 drill holes have been completed, totalling 36,027 metres of resource definition and geotechnical drilling. The drill program is now complete, and all drill rigs have been demobilised from site. Results from two holes at Cangrejos and fifteen at Gran Bestia are pending; including geotechnical holes.
Marshall Koval, CEO, President and Director commented: "I would like to thank our geological team for completing a well executed large-scale program on time. The drilling campaign appears to have delivered exactly what we set out to do, infill the US$1,100 gold constrained pits that formed the basis of the 2020 PEA, while also completing step-out drilling that should enhance the resource size and overall attractiveness of the Project."
Work on the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), expected to be completed in Q2 2023, is continuing. With the drilling now concluded, PFS resource estimation work has been initiated. The supporting geologic and structural models are near completion. Pit slope geotechnical testing and hydrogeologic characterization are also near completion for development of pit slope design recommendations. In addition, metallurgical testing of ~4,700 kgs of drill core is underway at Laboratorio Plenge in Lima. Ongoing field work includes site characterization for project infrastructure and baseline environmental studies.
Results from nine drill holes from the southwestern quadrant of Cangrejos are reported (C22-211, C22-213, C22-217, 22-221, C22-223, C22-224, C22-226, C22-230, and C22-231). Results from these holes are highlighted by hole C22-226 that intersected 221.6 metres from surface to the end of the hole grading 0.57 g/t gold and 0.08% copper, for 0.70 g/t Au Eq. This hole is open to the southwest and leaves the deposit open in this direction and to depth. Results from the other eight holes in this quadrant were typical of those returned from the edges of the deposit.
Results from eight drill holes from the remaining northern, central and southeastern parts of Cangrejos (C22-208, C22-210, C22-215, C22-216, C22-219, C22-222, C22-227 and C22-229), are also typical of the deposit limits. However, hole C22-222 contained 36 metres from 164m grading 1.14 g/t gold and 0.06% copper, for 1.23 g/t Au Eq. This interval is open to the east and corresponds to those higher-grade zones reported from other areas of the Cangrejos periphery.
Seven of the eight holes drilled at Gran Bestia were collared on the ridge crest and drilled down into the ridge to potentially add resources and lower the strip ratio, as this mostly previously uncategorized material formed the high wall of the Gran Bestia PEA pit. All of these holes returned long intervals above the previous mineral resource cut-off grade and are expected to add significantly to the Gran Bestia mineral resource estimate for use in the upcoming PFS. This drilling leaves mineralization in this area open in all directions, including to depth. Of particular note is hole C22-225, that intersected 287m grading 0.59 g/t gold with 0.12% copper for a gold equivalent of 0.76 g/t gold from 270 metres and remains open to depth, as well as six other reported intervals (see Table 1); and hole C22-214, that intersected 126m grading 0.62 g/t gold with 0.07% copper for a gold equivalent of 0.72 g/t gold from 144 metres down the hole, as well as two other reported intervals (see Table 1). The eighth hole, C22-207 at Gran Bestia was drilled at the southeastern limit of the pit towards the Cangrejos deposit and contained a 56-metre interval from 28m grading 1.11 g/t gold and 0.04% copper, for 1.18 g/t Au Eq, leaving the deposit open in this direction.
Table 1: Drill Results
Hole
Deposit /
From
To
Interval
Au
Cu
Au Eq
Cu Eq
Total
Azimuth / Dip (°)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
( %)
(g/t)
( %)
(m)
C22-207
Gran Bestia
2
14
12
0.47
0.05
0.59
0.43
239.8
And
150 °/ -62 °
28
84
56
1.11
0.04
1.18
0.86
And
184
194
10
0.53
0.06
0.62
0.45
C22-208
Cangrejos
50
80
30
0.25
0.03
0.31
0.23
267.6
And
330 °/ -55 °
172
210
38
0.22
0.04
0.29
0.20
C22-209
Gran Bestia
16
46
30
0.32
0.05
0.39
0.28
317.8
And
150 °/ -69 °
58
194
136
0.35
0.08
0.47
0.34
And
216
286
70
0.25
0.07
0.37
0.27
C22-210
Cangrejos
22
42
20
0.25
0.09
0.38
0.27
202.5
And
330 °/ -51 °
76
96
20
0.20
0.07
0.31
0.22
C22-211
Cangrejos
88
130
42
0.41
0.06
0.50
0.36
327.3
And
0 °/ -90 °
142
172
30
0.27
0.06
0.36
0.26
And
202
254
52
0.22
0.07
0.33
0.24
C22-212
Gran Bestia
152
190
38
0.43
0.10
0.61
0.44
489.8
And
330 °/ -55 °
202
232
30
0.61
0.08
0.75
0.55
And
248
282
34
0.20
0.07
0.30
0.22
And
292
308
16
0.22
0.03
0.27
0.19
C22-213
Cangrejos
0
175.8
(TD)
175.8
0.27
0.07
0.38
0.28
175.8
0 °/ -90 °
C22-214
Gran Bestia
42
126
84
0.39
0.06
0.50
0.36
316.8
And
150 °/ -55 °
144
270
126
0.62
0.07
0.72
0.52
And
284
294
10
0.25
0.06
0.35
0.25
C22-215
Cangrejos
No reportable intersections
175.7
150 °/ -50 °
C22-216
Cangrejos
14
26
12
0.23
0.05
0.31
0.22
291.6
And
150 °/ -81 °
44
60
16
0.28
0.04
0.34
0.25
C22-217
Cangrejos
4
16
12
0.27
0.05
0.39
0.29
298.2
And
0 °/ -90 °
36
66
30
0.36
0.08
0.48
0.35
And
80
96
16
0.30
0.07
0.40
0.29
And
108
240
132
0.39
0.06
0.49
0.35
And
252
290
38
0.30
0.08
0.42
0.3
C22-218
Gran Bestia
14
46
32
0.28
0.05
0.36
0.26
487.4
And
330 °/ -63 °
66
84
18
0.53
0.08
0.66
0.48
And
152
198
46
0.39
0.05
0.48
0.35
And
220
262
42
0.33
0.09
0.46
0.33
And
274
458
184
0.47
0.08
0.59
0.43
C22-219
Cangrejos
2
14
12
0.25
0.07
0.39
0.28
181.5
And
150 °/ -47 °
28
44
16
0.30
0.11
0.45
0.33
C22-220
Gran Bestia
30
126
96
0.22
0.05
0.31
0.22
302.3
And
150 °/ -75 °
142
302.3
(TD)
160.3
0.45
0.09
0.59
0.43
C22-221
Cangrejos
22
98
76
0.37
0.07
0.50
0.36
212.7
And
0 °/ -90 °
114
158
44
0.25
0.05
0.34
0.25
And
178
212.7
(TD)
34.7
0.43
0.08
0.56
0.41
C22-222
Cangrejos
26
36
10
0.23
0.05
0.31
0.23
225.4
And
150 °/ -78 °
164
200
36
1.14
0.06
1.23
0.90
C22-223
Cangrejos
2
28
26
0.37
0.07
0.49
0.35
282.4
And
0 °/ -90 °
42
114
72
0.28
0.06
0.37
0.27
And
126
224
98
0.38
0.09
0.51
0.37
And
236
283.4
(TD)
47.35
0.29
0.07
0.40
0.29
C22-224
Cangrejos
12
22
10
0.24
0.08
0.36
0.26
220.0
And
0 °/ -90 °
108
182
74
0.23
0.07
0.34
0.24
C22-225
Gran Bestia
26
116
90
0.28
0.07
0.38
0.28
556.7
And
150°/ -55 °
150
196
46
0.26
0.05
0.34
0.25
And
210
258
48
0.70
0.18
0.97
0.70
Incl
214
230
16
1.32
0.34
1.82
1.33
And
270
556.7
(TD)
286.7
0.59
0.12
0.76
0.56
Incl
452
476
24
1.34
0.18
1.60
1.16
Incl
496
508
12
2.24
0.34
2.72
1.98
C22-226
Cangrejos
0
221.6
(TD)
221.6
0.57
0.08
0.70
0.51
221.6
Incl
0 °/ -90 °
154
178
24
2.22
0.07
2.33
1.70
C22-227
Cangrejos
No reportable intersections
227.2
150 °/ -81 °
C22-228
Gran Bestia
8
66
58
0.27
0.05
0.36
0.26
530.3
And
150 °/ -70 °
188
214
26
0.31
0.04
0.37
0.27
And
232
414
182
0.40
0.06
0.50
0.37
And
426
490
64
0.30
0.04
0.35
0.25
And
504
516
12
0.45
0.06
0.53
0.39
C22-229
Cangrejos
No reportable intersections
216.8
0 °/ -90 °
C22-230
Cangrejos
0
12
12
0.28
0.07
0.38
0.28
279.7
And
0 °/ -90 °
50
142
92
0.27
0.07
0.38
0.27
And
156
170
14
0.29
0.05
0.37
0.27
And
194
206
12
0.21
0.03
0.26
0.19
And
222
278
56
0.35
0.08
0.48
0.35
C22-231
Cangrejos
0
86
86
0.22
0.06
0.32
0.23
194.9
And
0 °/ -90 °
98
112
14
1.15
0.04
1.22
0.89
And
126
194.9
(TD)
68.9
0.40
0.07
0.51
0.38
Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 22.9 g/t Au. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes. Equivalent values were calculated using Gold equivalent calculations assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce. TD = total depth.
All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to either Bureau Veritas Labs' (BV) or ALS Labs' ("ALS") sample preparation facilities in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to BV's or ALS' chemical labs in Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. Both labs are independent from Lumina.
Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release.
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Cangrejos is being advanced to a Pre-Feasibility Study and is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
Signed: "Marshall Koval"
Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to potentially adding mineral resources and timing of the completion of a PFS study. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.
With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
