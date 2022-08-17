Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Comparable sales grew 2.6 percent, on top of 8.9 percent growth last year.

Operating margin rate of 1.2 percent reflected gross margin pressure from actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs.

As a result of the Company's inventory actions in the second quarter, the Company reduced its inventory exposure in discretionary categories while investing in rapidly-growing frequency categories. Additionally, Fall season receipts in discretionary categories were reduced by more than $1.5 billion .

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results, which reflected continued sales and traffic growth on top of unprecedented increases over the last two years, and profit pressure driven primarily by the Company's inventory reduction efforts.

The Company reported second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39, down 89.2 percent from $3.65 in 2021. Second quarter Adjusted EPS1 of $0.39 decreased 89.2 percent compared with $3.64 in 2021. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

"I'm really pleased with the underlying performance of our business, which continues to grow traffic and sales while delivering broad-based unit-share gains in a very challenging environment," said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation. "I want to thank our team for their tireless work to deliver on the inventory rightsizing goals we announced in June. While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we're confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business. Looking ahead, the team is energized and ready to serve our guests in the back half of the year, with a safe, clean, uncluttered shopping experience, compelling value across every category, and a fresh assortment to serve our guests' wants and needs."

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

While the Company is planning cautiously for the remainder of the year, current trends support the company's prior guidance for full-year revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digit range, and an operating margin rate in a range around 6% in the back half of the year.

Operating Results

Comparable sales grew 2.6 percent in the second quarter, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 1.3 percent and comparable digital sales growth of 9.0 percent. Total revenue of $26.0 billion grew 3.5 percent compared with last year, reflecting total sales growth of 3.3 percent and a 14.8 percent increase in other revenue. Operating income was $321 million in second quarter 2022, down 87.0 percent from $2.5 billion in 2021, reflecting a decline in the Company's gross margin rate.

Second quarter operating income margin rate was 1.2 percent in 2022, compared with 9.8 percent in 2021. Second quarter gross margin rate was 21.5 percent, compared with 30.4 percent in 2021. This year's gross margin rate reflected higher markdown rates, driven primarily by inventory impairments and actions taken to address lower-than-expected sales in discretionary categories, as well as higher merchandise, inventory shrink, and freight costs. Additionally, gross margin rate was pressured by increased compensation and headcount in our distribution centers, the costs of managing excess inventory, and higher per-unit last-mile shipping costs. Second quarter SG&A expense rate was 19.2 percent in 2022, compared with 19.3 percent in 2021, reflecting the impact of lower incentive compensation, partially offset by cost increases across our business, including investments in hourly team member wages.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's second quarter 2022 net interest expense was $112 million, compared with $104 million last year, reflecting higher commercial paper and average long-term debt levels.

Second quarter 2022 effective income tax rate was 15.8 percent, compared with the prior year rate of 23.4 percent, reflecting the impact of tax benefits on lower pre-tax earnings compared with last year.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $417 million in the second quarter, compared with $336 million last year, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase in the dividend per share, partially offset by a decline in average share count.

Final settlement of an Accelerated Share Repurchase (ASR) arrangement, which the Company initiated during the first quarter of 2022 occurred in early June. As a result, the Company recorded the repurchase of $2.6 billion worth of its shares through the ASR, reflecting the retirement of 12.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $211.58. As of the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $9.7 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2022, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 18.4 percent, compared with 31.7 percent for the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2021. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability in second quarter 2022. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Webcast Details

Target will webcast its second quarter earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. CT today. Investors and the media are invited to listen to the meeting at Investors.Target.com (click on link under "Upcoming Events"). A replay of the webcast will be provided when available. The replay number is 1-866-430-8795.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding second half and full year revenue growth and operating margin rates are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actions to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com , with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom . For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

1Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information about the items that have been excluded from Adjusted EPS.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Change

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Change Sales

$ 25,653

$ 24,826

3.3 %

$ 50,483

$ 48,705

3.7 % Other revenue

384

334

14.8

724

652

10.9 Total revenue

26,037

25,160

3.5

51,207

49,357

3.7 Cost of sales

20,142

17,280

16.6

38,603

33,996

13.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,002

4,849

3.1

9,764

9,358

4.3 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of

depreciation included in cost of sales)

572

564

1.5

1,173

1,162

0.9 Operating income

321

2,467

(87.0)

1,667

4,841

(65.6) Net interest expense

112

104

8.0

224

212

5.8 Net other (income) / expense

(8)

(7)

5.2

(23)

(350)

(93.5) Earnings before income taxes

217

2,370

(90.8)

1,466

4,979

(70.6) Provision for income taxes

34

553

(93.8)

274

1,065

(74.3) Net earnings

$ 183

$ 1,817

(89.9) %

$ 1,192

$ 3,914

(69.6) % Basic earnings per share

$ 0.40

$ 3.68

(89.2) %

$ 2.57

$ 7.89

(67.4) % Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.39

$ 3.65

(89.2) %

$ 2.55

$ 7.82

(67.4) % Weighted average common shares

outstanding























Basic

461.5

493.1

(6.4) %

463.8

495.8

(6.5) % Diluted

463.6

497.5

(6.8) %

466.8

500.4

(6.7) % Antidilutive shares

1.3

—





1.0

—



Dividends declared per share

$ 1.08

$ 0.90

20.0 %

$ 1.98

$ 1.58

25.3 %

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

January 29, 2022

July 31, 2021 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,117

$ 5,911

$ 7,368 Inventory

15,320

13,902

11,259 Other current assets

2,016

1,760

1,604 Total current assets

18,453

21,573

20,231 Property and equipment











Land

6,161

6,164

6,148 Buildings and improvements

33,694

32,985

32,133 Fixtures and equipment

6,744

6,407

5,892 Computer hardware and software

2,684

2,505

2,260 Construction-in-progress

2,245

1,257

944 Accumulated depreciation

(21,708)

(21,137)

(20,133) Property and equipment, net

29,820

28,181

27,244 Operating lease assets

2,542

2,556

2,503 Other noncurrent assets

1,655

1,501

1,407 Total assets

$ 52,470

$ 53,811

$ 51,385 Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$ 14,891

$ 15,478

$ 12,632 Accrued and other current liabilities

5,905

6,098

5,600 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

1,649

171

1,190 Total current liabilities

22,445

21,747

19,422 Long-term debt and other borrowings

13,453

13,549

11,589 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,543

2,493

2,462 Deferred income taxes

1,862

1,566

1,146 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,575

1,629

1,906 Total noncurrent liabilities

19,433

19,237

17,103 Shareholders' investment











Common stock

38

39

41 Additional paid-in capital

6,502

6,421

6,332 Retained earnings

4,421

6,920

9,200 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(369)

(553)

(713) Total shareholders' investment

10,592

12,827

14,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$ 52,470

$ 53,811

$ 51,385

Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 460,236,393, 471,274,073 and 489,651,196 shares issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022, January 29, 2022, and July 31, 2021, respectively.

Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Six Months Ended (millions) (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 1,192

$ 3,914 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash (required for) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,329

1,300 Share-based compensation expense

122

138 Deferred income taxes

227

143 Gain on Dermstore sale

—

(335) Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net

108

7 Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

(1,418)

(606) Other assets

(179)

3 Accounts payable

(784)

(311) Accrued and other liabilities

(644)

(831) Cash (required for) provided by operating activities

(47)

3,422 Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(2,523)

(1,338) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

4

15 Proceeds from Dermstore sale

—

356 Other investments

1

(5) Cash required for investing activities

(2,518)

(972) Financing activities







Change in commercial paper, net

1,545

— Reductions of long-term debt

(113)

(72) Dividends paid

(842)

(676) Repurchase of stock

(2,821)

(2,850) Stock option exercises

2

5 Cash required for financing activities

(2,229)

(3,593) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,794)

(1,143) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

5,911

8,511 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,117

$ 7,368

TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results

Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Gross margin rate

21.5 %

30.4 %

23.5 %

30.2 % SG&A expense rate

19.2

19.3

19.1

19.0 Depreciation and amortization expense rate (exclusive of

depreciation included in cost of sales)

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.4 Operating income margin rate

1.2

9.8

3.3

9.8

Note: Gross margin rate is calculated as gross margin (sales less cost of sales) divided by sales. All other rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by total revenue. Other revenue includes $181 million and $366 million of profit-sharing income under our credit card program agreement for the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, respectively, and $172 million and $343 million for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, respectively.

Comparable Sales

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Comparable sales change

2.6 %

8.9 %

3.0 %

15.3 % Drivers of change in comparable sales















Number of transactions (traffic)

2.7

12.7

3.3

14.8 Average transaction amount

0.0

(3.4)

(0.3)

0.5

Comparable Sales by Channel Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited) July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Stores originated comparable sales change 1.3 %

8.7 %

2.3 %

13.0 % Digitally originated comparable sales change 9.0

9.9

6.1

27.3

Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Stores originated

82.1 %

83.0 %

81.9 %

82.3 % Digitally originated

17.9

17.0

18.1

17.7 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Sales by Fulfillment Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Stores

96.6 %

96.6 %

96.6 %

96.4 % Other

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.6 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

Note: Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt.

RedCard Penetration

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Target Debit Card

11.2 %

11.6 %

11.4 %

11.9 % Target Credit Cards

8.9

8.7

8.8

8.6 Total RedCard Penetration

20.1 %

20.3 %

20.2 %

20.4 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet (a) (unaudited)

July 30,

2022

January 29,

2022

July 31,

2021

July 30,

2022

January 29,

2022

July 31,

2021 170,000 or more sq. ft.

273

274

273

48,798

49,071

48,798 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,521

1,516

1,510

190,734

190,205

189,624 49,999 or less sq. ft.

143

136

126

4,256

4,008

3,709 Total

1,937

1,926

1,909

243,788

243,284

242,131

(a) In thousands; reflects total square feet less office, distribution center, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share









$ 0.39









$ 3.65

(89.2) % Adjustments



























Other (a)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (5)

$ (4)

$ (0.01)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 0.39









$ 3.64

(89.2) %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Six Months Ended





July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share









$ 2.55









$ 7.82

(67.4) % Adjustments



























Gain on Dermstore sale

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (335)

$ (269)

$ (0.54)



Other (a)

20

15

0.03

36

27

0.05



Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 2.59









$ 7.34

(64.8) %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Other items unrelated to current period operations, none of which were individually significant.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Change

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Change Net earnings

$ 183

$ 1,817

(89.9) %

$ 1,192

$ 3,914

(69.6) % + Provision for income taxes

34

553

(93.8)

274

1,065

(74.3) + Net interest expense

112

104

8.0

224

212

5.8 EBIT

$ 329

$ 2,474

(86.7) %

$ 1,690

$ 5,191

(67.4) % + Total depreciation and amortization (a)

650

633

2.8

1,329

1,300

2.3 EBITDA

$ 979

$ 3,107

(68.5) %

$ 3,019

$ 6,491

(53.5) %

(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)











Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021



Operating income

$ 5,773

$ 8,611



+ Net other income / (expense)

54

346



EBIT

5,827

8,957



+ Operating lease interest (a)

88

84



- Income taxes (b)

1,282

1,918



Net operating profit after taxes

$ 4,633

$ 7,123





Denominator

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

August 1, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$ 1,649

$ 1,190

$ 109 + Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

13,453

11,589

14,188 + Shareholders' investment

10,592

14,860

12,578 + Operating lease liabilities (c)

2,823

2,695

2,448 - Cash and cash equivalents

1,117

7,368

7,284 Invested capital

$ 27,400

$ 22,966

$ 22,039 Average invested capital (d)

$ 25,183

$ 22,502



After-tax return on invested capital

18.4 %

31.7 %





(a) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (b) Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 21.7 percent and 21.2 percent for the trailing twelve months ended July 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, respectively. For the twelve months ended July 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021, includes tax effect of $1.3 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, related to EBIT, and $19 million and $18 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (c) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively. (d) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

