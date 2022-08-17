Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Universal Security Instruments Reports First-Quarter Results

Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company reported sales of $4,635,304 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, versus $4,667,998 for the comparable period of last year.  The Company reported a net loss of $106,138 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $14,641, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO said "The primary reasons for the decrease in net income were higher freight costs and higher professional fees incurred in connection with the previously announced prospective merger.   While we are still experiencing supply chain difficulties in obtaining micro-processing chips and certain electrical components, we continue to deliver product and provide service to our customers."

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 50-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms.  For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com. On February 25, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Infinite Reality, Inc. Closing is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. On May 16, 2022, the Company filed with the SEC a proxy statement and Form S-4 registration statement in connection with the Merger.

------------------------------------------------------------

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements.  We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.  We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.


UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)




Three Months Ended June 30,


2022

2021

Sales

$4,635,304

$4,667,998




Net (Loss) Income:

(106,138)

14,641

       Net (Loss) Income per share – basic and diluted

(0.05)

0.01




Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

       Basic and diluted                                                                                                                                                 

2,312,887

2,312,887





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)




ASSETS



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Cash

 

$255,881

$50,371

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor

3,657,863

2,904,755

Inventory

6,753,229

4,106,328

Prepaid expense

291,829

383,833




TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

10,958,802

7,445,287




PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET

477,007

184,691

OTHER ASSETS

4,000

4,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$11,439,809

$7,633,978


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Line of credit – factor

Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd.

Short-term portion of operating lease liability

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$2,836,627

781,440

145,787

2,532,534

$105,283

1,081,440

128,341

1,404,569

Accrued liabilities

325,399

183,148

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

6,621,787

 

2,902,781

 

 

LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

285,754

285,754

 

-

-

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



       Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized

       20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at June 30, 2022 and 2021                                                                           

23,129

23,129

Additional paid-in capital

12,885,841

12,885,841

Accumulated Deficit

(8,376,702)

(8,177,773)




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,532,268

4,731,197

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$11,439,809

$7,633,978

Contact:  Harvey Grossblatt, CEO   
Universal Security Instruments, Inc.
(410) 363-3000, Ext. 224
or
Zachary Mizener
Lambert & Co.
(315) 529-2348

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-security-instruments-reports-first-quarter-results-301607978.html

SOURCE Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.