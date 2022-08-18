Gravely PC Attorneys Named Among the Nation's Best for Construction Litigation, Insurance and Construction Law

Firm founder Marc Gravely named 'Lawyer of the Year' for construction litigation

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers in Texas and the research staff at Best Lawyers in America have selected Gravely lawyers Marc Gravely and Michael Gavito for the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected guides to the U.S. legal profession. The publication also singled out Mr. Gravely as "Lawyer of the Year" for his construction litigation practice.

A recognized authority on construction defect litigation on behalf of commercial property owners and public entities, Mr. Gravely has earned repeat Best Lawyers recognition since 2013. For the 2023 edition, he is honored for his work in construction law, insurance law and construction litigation. Mr. Gavito is recognized for the sixth straight year for construction litigation.

One of oldest peer-review guides in the nation, Best Lawyers compiles its list from surveys of tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting by the magazine's research staff.

In addition to Best Lawyers, Mr. Gravely has been honored by Chambers and Partners and Texas Super Lawyers. He has been named a "Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal and American Lawyer. Mr. Gravely is an author and speaker on a range of topics related to construction defects and insurance disputes. In addition, he is an authority on infrastructure issues and trends and wrote the book "Reframing America's Infrastructure."

Mr. Gavito's approach to construction defect litigation is informed by his experience representing construction industry clients as defendants. His expertise includes litigation involving roofing, exterior wall envelope, plumbing systems, HVAC, foundations, electrical systems and AIA agreements. His experience and background provide special expertise representing a range of entities, including public hospitals, condominium boards and retirement communities.

Gravely Attorneys & Counselors has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisors to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in the complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: https://www.gravelylaw.com/.

