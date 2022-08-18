Hyundai Releases 2023 Santa Cruz Pricing Including New Night Model

2023 Santa Cruz Night Model Features Bold Blackout Trim Theme

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Warning are Now Standard for 2023 Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for the 2023 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, including the new Santa Cruz Night model.

The 2023 Santa Cruz Night is photographed in Irvine, Calif., on July 27, 2022. (PRNewswire)

New Santa Cruz Night Model

The 2023 Santa Cruz Night, in addition to AWD SEL Activity equipment, adds:

2.5-liter, turbocharged, direct-injected engine

Eight-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission

Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Dark chrome grille

NIGHT-exclusive dark, 20-inch alloy wheels

NIGHT-exclusive dark front and rear lower fascia design

NIGHT-exclusive gloss black mirror caps and door handles

Dual side steps

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $25,450 SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $27,790 SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $31,060 SE 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $26,950 SEL 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $29,290 SEL Activity 2.5L 4-cyl. 8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,560 NIGHT 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $35,810 SEL Premium 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $37,350 Limited 2.5L Turbo 4-cyl. 8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $40,320

Freight Charges for the 2023MY Santa Cruz are $1,295.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

