PAIRAPHRASE INTEGRATES AMAZON TRANSLATE'S ENGINE INTO ITS TMS SOFTWARE

The integration of Amazon Translate within Pairaphrase's translation management software enables organizations to achieve human-quality language translation using neural networks & deep learning.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise language translation software company Pairaphrase has integrated Amazon Web Services' machine translation engine into its premium translation software solution. Its users now have the option to translate with Amazon Translate to create custom translations, helping users get closer than ever to achieving human-quality translations.

Amazon Translate produces custom translations on demand by leveraging its own artificial neural networks and deep learning system, along with a user's glossaries and translation memories.

"At Pairaphrase, we're thrilled to make the power of Amazon Translate's engine accessible to our TMS users. Users should expect to invest a little more time upfront building their glossaries and translation memories when using the AWS engine. However, this will yield a larger return over time by reducing translation-related costs and almost eliminating post-editing" says Pairaphrase CTO, Rick Woyde.

The company has confirmed that when using AWS Translate in Pairaphrase, the Pairaphrase user interface does not change. Pairaphrase now also supports CSV glossary files, making it easier for users to import the glossaries necessary for getting the most out of the AWS translation engine.

Pairaphrase puts advanced translation technologies into the hands of everyday business users to reduce the time and costs associated with the production of secure, high-quality translations. For more information about Pairaphrase, please contact Rick Woyde at rickw@pairaphrase.com or visit https://www.pairaphrase.com.

