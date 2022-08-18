Trive Capital Partners with Wilson Electronics

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital, the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment into Wilson Electronics ("Wilson Electronics" or the "Company"). Wilson Electronics is a technology-driven wireless connectivity solutions provider, known as the market leader in cellular repeaters with commercial, consumer and carrier applications. Wilson Electronics is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has a manufacturing facility in St. George, Utah and has a R&D facility in Dallas, Texas.

David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "We are excited to partner with Wilson Electronics' management in support of the next phase of the Company's growth as a global technology solution. We believe that Wilson Electronics is well positioned to be a trusted and innovative wireless connectivity solution to consumers, leading enterprises, and carriers in the transition to 5G and beyond."

Wilson Electronics CEO, Bruce Lancaster stated, "We are excited to form this new partnership with the Trive team as we collaborate on our next phase of growth. In addition to aligning with our principles and core values, Trive shares our vision for further expanding Wilson Electronics product offering, target customer base, and geographic coverage. Our partnership with Trive will allow us to continue serving our valued customers of over 20 years, while also allowing us to capitalize on this transformative period in wireless technology."

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Wilson Electronics. Haynes & Boone LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital.

About Wilson Electronics

Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is the market leader in cellular signal amplification technology. After more than 30 years in wireless communications, the company has over 250 issued or pending patents. Consequently, Wilson Electronics is uniquely poised as an industry innovator, offering both indoor and outdoor amplification technology, empowering carrier networks, enterprises, and consumers to reap the benefits of the entire 5G spectrum. Dedicated to connecting everyone, everywhere to 5G, Wilson designs, assembles and supports all of its products in the U.S. All solutions are FCC certified to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at home, work and on the road. www.wilsonelectronics.com

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations. www.trivecapital.com

