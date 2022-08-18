Valour Crypto Products and ETPs Available to Clients of Major German Banks, Comdirect and Onvista

Valour, Comdirect and Onvista have agreed to introduce Valour as a provider of crypto products for retail clients in Germany

Comdirect and Onvista customers will have access to Valour's entire range of crypto ETPs including Valour Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero, which both have a zero management fees

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced an agreement with German banks, Comdirect and Onvista, that will enable banking clients to integrate Valour ETPs into their investment portfolios. Comdirect and Onvista customers will have access to Valour's entire range of crypto ETPs.

"By integrating Valour's low to zero-fee ETPs, Comdirect and Onvista will be able to provide their customers access to safe and regulated exposure to the crypto ecosystem," said Marco Infuso, Chief Sales Officer of Valour. "Especially during 'crypto winter' times, costs are a foremost priority for investors. Offering zero-cost investment options in Bitcoin and Ethereum is a substantial advantage for our investors and is another milestone in the democratisation of this young and growing asset class."

Following Tuesday's announcement of Valour's partnership with justTRADE, this latest agreement with Comdirect and Onvista further validates the Company's status as a go-to crypto partner for brokers and banks wishing to offer regulated crypto exposure to their clientele.

"Valour's recent partnership with justTRADE and this new agreement with Comdirect and Onvista represents the first of what we believe will be many relationships with major broker platforms and banks," said Russell Starr, CEO of Valour. "Our recent hires have already added tremendous value to our team and will continue to execute at a high level, despite market conditions."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ) and Enjin ( ENJ ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTCQB: DEFTF) is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets with a mission to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and decentralized technologies allowing investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges. www.valour.com

About Comdirect

Comdirect provides online brokerage, banking, and advisory services in Germany. It executes buy and sell orders for stocks listed on the German stock exchanges, including options and futures contracts, as well as provides access to 46 stock exchanges outside Germany. Further, it provides execution only services to its clients for asset allocation, risk hedging and portfolio optimization. Comdirect is a brand of Commerzbank AG. www.comdirect.de

About Onvista

Onvista bank is an online broker that falls under the umbrella of onvista AG and Onvista Group, which in turn is a subsidiary of Comdirect Bank AG. They provide access to trading in various securities across 14 stock exchanges as well as OTC trading from more than 21 issuers. They allow trading in shares, futures, options, funds, bonds, CFDs, ETFs, and more. https://www.onvista-bank.de/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the the offering of Valour ETPs to clients of Onvista and Comdirect; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; investor demand for Valour ETPs; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Valour, Comdirect and Onvista was supplied by the parties respectively for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied entirely on the other party for any information concerning the other party. Valour has not conducted due diligence on the information provided by Comdirect and Onvista and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.

