WESTSTAR TOWER ACHIEVES LEED SILVER CERTIFICATION

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies, Inc. and WestStar are pleased to announce that WestStar Tower has achieved LEED certification to the Silver level. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

WestStar Tower, El Paso, Texas (PRNewswire)

"It was important to us that the building represents the best building and sustainability techniques possible as we pave the way for future development in downtown El Paso," said Josh Hunt, Executive Vice President of Hunt.

WestStar Tower achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

Some specific measures that were taken to achieve LEED Silver at WestStar Tower included indoor and outdoor water use reduction strategies, recycling of building materials, optimizing energy performance resulting in a 20.5% energy savings, and the use of low-emitting materials.

"The work of innovative building projects like WestStar Tower is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health. Because of WestStar Tower, we are increasing the number of green buildings and getting closer to USGBC's goal to outpace conventional buildings, while being environmentally and socially responsible and improving quality of life for generations to come."

Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. More than 49,000 commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED.

ABOUT HUNT

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,300 people as part of affiliated businesses throughout the world. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

ABOUT WESTSTAR

WestStar is a locally owned community bank with more than $2.7 billion in assets. It services the El Paso, Las Cruces, and northern Mexico area (collectively known as the Borderplex region). WestStar provides businesses and retail consumers local access to a broad array of financial services, including banking, treasury management, wealth management, insurance, and title services. Additionally, WestStar team members serve on over 60 boards and committees of non-profit and civic organizations and participate in a wide range of community betterment efforts and philanthropic causes. For more information, visit the WestStar website at weststarbank.com.

ABOUT THE U.S. GREEN BUILDING COUNCIL

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, and forward-thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org.

Hunt Companies logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunt Companies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hunt Companies, Inc.