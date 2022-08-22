ActZero Selected as 2022 SC Awards Best Managed Detection and Response Service

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ActZero, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced that it has been awarded the Best Managed Detection and Response Service for 2022 by the SC Awards . Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards honor cybersecurity innovators, and is one of the industry's most prestigious award programs.

"Cybersecurity threats, especially ransomware extortion attacks, are evolving at a pace that most organizations can't keep up with. This is particularly alarming for small and medium-sized businesses that lack the resources to defend against sophisticated criminal attackers," said Chris Finan, President and Chief Operating Officer at ActZero. "We're grateful for this recognition of our commitment to delivering a world-class MDR service. Our mission is to ensure IT Security teams defend their organizations against ransomware attacks, and every member of our ActZero team shares that responsibility with great pride. In an industry with so many dedicated professionals - and innovative vendor solutions - we're honored that our focus on continuous measurement and improvement to defeat today's ever-evolving adversary has stood out."

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories, a 21% increase over 2021, according to SC Media, the awarding organization. Offerings recognized in the Best Managed Detection and Response Service category deliver MDR services that combine advanced analytics, threat intelligence and human expertise providing organizations with advanced cybersecurity protection without the added personnel.

ActZero delivers a 24/7 outcome-focused Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform that excels at discovering and stopping ransomware. The service combines endpoint detection and response, extended detection and response, next-generation antivirus protection and mobile threat defense with AI- and ML-enabled threat detections and human threat hunting to prevent, detect, contain and stop all types of cybersecurity threats - from commodity malware to sophisticated headline attacks - across endpoints, mobile, network, and cloud. ActZero eliminates needless alerts, and provides the visibility and security guidance businesses need to prioritize threat and vulnerability management.

"This award is a great recognition of the value and security outcomes delivered by ActZero's holistic threat protection" added Adam Mansour, Chief Security Officer at ActZero. "We've made the strategic investments needed to pinpoint threats in our customer environments and eradicate threats before they disrupt client operations or get a foothold in the ecosystem. That takes complete vision and the best detection tools in the market."

For more information on ActZero, please visit https://www.actzero.ai

ActZero is a Gartner-recognized provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that offers 24/7 Ransomware Defense You Can Measure, providing threat protection for small and mid-size enterprises, empowering customers to improve their cybersecurity efforts without taxing existing budgets and resources. We combine our core AI and ML technologies and processes with human threat hunting and intelligence to detect and identify vulnerabilities, eliminating more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy, or building a primary line of defense, ActZero's client-first approach helps reduce the unique risks and gaps that could leave a business vulnerable to attack.

