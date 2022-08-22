Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC Announces the Addition of Two New Board Members, Bunny Ellerin and David Kikumoto

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), one of the nation's leaders in concierge (membership-model) medicine, is pleased to announce the addition of David Kikumoto and Bunny Ellerin as board members.

"We are proud to add David and Bunny as board members," says CCPHP President and CEO Dean McElwain. "We look forward to David's and Bunny's expertise in healthcare and innovative business models as CCPHP continues to expand and evolve its support organization for top physicians nationwide."

Bunny Ellerin is a Harvard-educated, award-winning leader, entrepreneur and influencer who has dedicated her career to driving change and innovation in healthcare. She is the co-founder and CEO of NYC Health Business Leaders , the premier network of senior-level professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and leaders engaged in New York's healthcare ecosystem. Bunny was named to Crain's Notable in Health Care in 2021 and Crain's Notable Women in Health Care in 2019. She was selected as one of PharmaVOICE's 100 most inspiring people driving innovation and change in healthcare in 2018. Bunny also is known for founding and leading the Harvard Business School Healthcare Alumni Association (HBSHAA). She built the organization into a global network of 800 HBS alumni working in all healthcare sectors. To recognize her impact, HBSHAA created the Ellerin Alumni Achievement Award which is given to an outstanding leader annually.

"It is a privilege to work in healthcare. We touch people's lives with every decision & interaction," says Bunny.

David Kikumoto is an esteemed professional and highly respected healthcare executive with 30 years of experience. He's considered an innovative leader by his peers, and has a proven track record creating and maximizing value for shareholders and clients while serving as an executive as well as an independent director. He has held many roles in his career including: CEO, President and Vice Chairman of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; Vice Chairman of The Board, Chairman of the Compensation Committee at Delta Dental; and he is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Denver Management Advisors, Inc. David is also a leader in the philanthropic community. He serves on the boards of directors of many not-for-profit and for-profit entities, including the Volunteers of America, Boy Scouts of America Board, Air Methods, Inc. and Banner Healthcare.

"I am pleased to join the CCPHP board and explore how my knowledge and expertise can help accelerate CCPHP's business," says Kikumoto.

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing. For more information, go to ccphp.net .

