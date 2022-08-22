JK TECH WINS THE STEVIE® AWARD IN THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Silver Stevie Winner in Company of the Year in Computer Services for Medium-size category

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a next-generation digital and IT services provider, was named the winner of the Stevie® Award for being the Company of the Year in Computer Services at the 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

JK Tech won the prestigious Stevie® Award and was recognized as the Company of the Year, in Computer Services for the Medium-size category.

Elated at the win, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, JK Tech, said, "Our customer service and innovative technological solutions customized for clients across industries is what distinguishes us from other players. We are honored and delighted to be the Silver Stevie Winner in Company of the Year in Computer Services for Medium-size category. This is indeed inspirational and motivating for all of us at JK Tech to work steadily towards our goal."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

About JK Tech

JK Tech is a next-generation Digital and IT services provider enabling clients globally to navigate their digital transformation. JK Tech stands by its vision of "committed to a superior experience" with its customers, its people, and its social environment. JK Tech offers specialized capabilities across automotive, manufacturing, retail & consumer products, healthcare with its niche solutions across Modernization and Automation that help improve their performance and create lasting value across its enterprises.

