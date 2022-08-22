Venerable Welcomes Ron Tanner as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable is pleased to welcome Ron Tanner to the role of Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Tim Brown.

In his role, Tanner will support registered insurance product securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and the corporate secretary function. Additionally, Tanner will provide advice to the firm's corporate functions and compliance staff, and assist with post-acquisition business integrations and strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Venerable, Tanner served as Executive Director and Assistant General Counsel for FS Investments where he led securities regulation, financial reporting, and corporate governance efforts in addition to orchestrating fund mergers, product development efforts, and preparation of securities documentation and corporate governance. Tanner spent the early part of his career as an associate with Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP, as well as Proskauer Rose LLP, performing a variety of assignments related to securities matters, agreement writing, negotiations, and other corporate related matters.

Tanner is admitted to the bar in the states of New York and Pennsylvania. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, a certificate in business and public policy from The Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. in History from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Ron is a fantastic addition to the Venerable legal team", said Brown. "His talent and expertise will directly impact Venerable's ability to execute on our growth objectives and the leadership team and I value the perspective and experience he brings to our organization."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

