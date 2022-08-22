WAGMI United and Crawley Town FC Forge New Partnership with XCAD Network

The Red Devils will wear a shirt-sleeve patch in their upcoming Carabao Cup match

CRAWLEY, West Sussex, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAGMI United, the leading brand dedicated to bringing Web3's most innovative ideas and passionate communities to the world of sports, announced today that Crawley Town Football Club has agreed to a new shirt sleeve sponsorship with XCAD Network — a global platform harnessing the power and value of content creator audiences through creator tokenization and NFT technology.

The deal will see Red Devils players wearing a patch featuring the XCAD logo on their left sleeve during the club's upcoming Carabao Cup match against visiting Premier League side Fulham. A photo of the new patch can be viewed here .

This new partnership builds on WAGMI United's historic commitment to elevating the global crypto and NFT communities in sports and further cements Crawley Town FC's status as Web3's first football club. In July, WAGMI United successfully released its first NFT collection, minting over 10,000 tokens to more than 5,500 individual holders — far outselling previous collections from even the largest professional football clubs in the world, such as Liverpool FC. And earlier this season, Crawley Town FC became the first professional sports team to forego traditional corporate front-of-shirt sponsorship in favour of showcasing an historic NFT art project — Snowfro's Chromie Squiggle.

"At WAGMI United, we've said from the beginning that we want Crawley Town to be 'the internet's team.' From building a digital community of passionate fans cheering the club on from across the globe to having our players step on the pitch with Snowfro's iconic Chromie Squibble on their shirts, we're bringing the power of Web3 to football with every single match," said Preston Johnson, co-founder of WAGMI United and co-chairman of Crawley Town Football Club. "Our new partnership with XCAD Network is the next step in that evolution. I know I speak for everyone at the club when I say we're grateful to Oliver Bell and the whole XCAD team for their support and we're excited to have them joining our fans in getting behind the lads as we welcome Fulham to the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday evening."

XCAD Network is focused on bringing fans and creators closer together, with the backing of YouTubers with over 500 million subscribers, such as KSI, Morgz and Joel Morris (JMX). XCAD plans to bridge the gap and integrate Web3 into the lives of a mainstream audience. WAGMI United's vision for Crawley is perfectly aligned, and XCAD believes they can bring fans closer to their team while introducing Web3 to a huge audience. It's an exciting and forward-thinking approach that represents the direction the world is heading — and bringing the companies closer together creates a natural synergy that will be additive to both brands.

"I've been following WAGMI United's journey since they acquired Crawley. It's great to see a company trying to bring cryptocurrency mainstream," said Oliver Bell, XCAD Network CEO. "We are glad to be partnered with the world's first Web3 club and think there are a lot of exciting opportunities we can work together on."

You can visit WAGMI United online at www.wagmiunited.com and follow us on Twitter at @WAGMIUnited .

About WAGMI United

WAGMI United — which stands for "We're All Gonna Make It," a popular mantra of hope and solidarity in the cryptocurrency and NFT communities — is the leading brand dedicated to bringing Web3's most innovative ideas and passionate communities to the world of sports. Founded by Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, WAGMI United seeks to change the game of how professional sports teams are owned and operated — building communities of passionate fans and empowering them to take a personal stake in telling their team's story and shaping its future. Earlier this year, WAGMI United took the first step on this journey with its pioneering purchase of Crawley Town FC.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network is a fan token and NFT platform for some of the biggest YouTubers in the world with an element of Watch2Earn. Fans can earn fan tokens directly on YouTube via a Google Chrome Plug-In These fan tokens can be used to vote on certain decisions around creators or to unlock special perks, such as early ticket access for events, merch, and NFT drops.

Backed by the likes of KSI and MrBeast, XCAD has announced that YouTubers with more than 500 million subscribers are creating fan tokens on the platform.

View original content:

SOURCE XCAD Network