YouTube Sister Sensations, Brooklyn + Bailey McKnight Launch itk, The Next Generation of Skin Care

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brooklyn + Bailey McKnight launch itk, a line of dermatologist-tested, community-created and wallet-approved skin care essentials exclusively at Walmart.

itk has a fresh approach to treating skin that will never stop evolving, always delivering unexpected and innovative products - all at an attainable price point. The cruelty-free, efficacious, and straightforward skin care line, inclusive of 15 SKUs for a wide range of skin types and needs, is available in 3,800 Walmart stores nationwide and online on walmart.com. itk is co-created by Brooklyn + Bailey in partnership with Maesa, the beauty incubator transforming the industry by growing meaningful brands globally. itk's mission is to make sure everyone has access to knowledge so that they can understand what their skin needs and stay 'in the know' about products to get them there- because caring for your skin should be as ever-evolving as you.

Best known for their ultra-popular vlogs that have garnered over 1.5 billion views, Brooklyn + Bailey have built a highly engaged, interactive community – who they have let into their world in a real way – from a young age. Winners of People's Choice Awards, a Streamy, a Webby, and the founders of their own mascara product (which was once sold on Ulta.com and in Riley Rose), and fashion line, the sisters are uniquely dedicated to connecting with their followers, and continuously driving innovation. Now, they are offering Walmart shoppers around the country a comprehensive skin care regimen that finally makes premium skincare accessible.

Simplified and informed, itk finally offers clean beauty that is accessible to all. The line offers a range of solutions for all skin needs, day to night, from a Clay Color-changing Mask and Nightly Clarifying Serum to a Milk-to-Foam Cleanser and Prebiotic Gel Moisturizer. All products are vegan, dermatologist tested, jargon-free, plus free from artificial fragrances, sulfates, and parabens.

itk debuts as Gen Z desires and requires that brands connect with them like trusted friends. With a highly collaborative approach, Brooklyn + Bailey have included consumers in the conversation and product development. To conceptualize, formulate and bring the brand to life, they asked their community the question, "What are you looking for in your skincare?" and reviewed nearly 1 million responses, as well as included the itk crew to give real time feedback on R & D.

"We're so excited to finally launch itk in Walmart, a retailer that our audience knows for its convenience, quality, and affordability," says Co-Founder Brooklyn, who is a licensed aesthetician, offering an extra layer of personalized expertise to the line. "Together, we want to simplify skincare and help create habits for healthier skin. Life is complicated enough; skincare doesn't have to be."

"We hope that with itk we can help rewrite the average skincare routine, making it accessible price wise, and conceptually - we want our audience to understand what they're applying and why," says Bailey. "For the past two years we've relied on our audience to guide us in this journey in hopes of creating a skincare brand that is truly inclusive for all consumers. Skincare is a personal journey, and we've kept this at itk's core since the start!"

"Walmart is committed to expanding its assortment and bringing in new brands that will resonate with our customers," says Creighton Kiper, vice president, merchandising, beauty, Walmart U.S. "That is why we are so excited to welcome Brooklyn and Bailey's customer-inspired itk line to our growing aisle of high-quality skincare products at accessible prices."

The products retail from $6.97 - $14.97 and can be found in 3,800 Walmart stores nationally as well as online at www.walmart.com/itk. For more information, visit www.stayitk.com and follow the brand at @stayitk on Instagram.

