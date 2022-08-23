"100 For 100": Wemade plans to donate 100M USD's worth of WEMIX to UNICEF for 100 years

Wemade announced "100 For 100" at UNICEF HQ at Geneva on August 19

Wemade plans to donate 100M USD's worth of WEMIX for 100 years

Partnership with UNICEF's Reimagine Education programme

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade announced a partnership with UNICEF and the Korean Committee for UNICEF on August 19 to support education projects for its CSR activity, "100 For 100".

The signing ceremony was held at UNICEF headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, Carla Haddad Mardini, UNICEF's director of private fundraising and partnerships division, and Key-cheol Lee, executive director of the Korean Committee for UNICEF were present.

Wemade plans to donate 1 million USD's worth of the cryptocurrency WEMIX every year, or 100 million USD's worth in total, for 100 years. The company pledged its commitment to education projects and rights promotion for children all over the world.

Based on Korean traditional belief that education constitutes a grand plan for 100 years, Wemade announced the "100 For 100" project for long-term support for children's future. The plan aims to improve the future prospects of children, thus contributing to the betterment of families, communities, and even countries, Wemade spokesperson said.

Donations will be used to support UNICEF's Reimagine Education programme to improve the quality of education for children.

"The pandemic showed us that far too many children are on the wrong side of the digital divide," said Carla Haddad Mardini, Director, UNICEF Private Fundraising and Partnerships. "Thanks to our new partnership with Wemade, we will be able to help improve access to technology for some of the most vulnerable children living in Laos and Timor Leste," she added.

"To fulfill the social responsibility of the WEMIX project on a global scale, we teamed up with UNICEF to support education for children all over the world," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "To commit ourselves to the sustainable improvement of the educational environment, we decided to do more than a single donation. We will stay devoted for 100 years."

