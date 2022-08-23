Armory Announces Record Quarter for Growth, Revenue, Product Innovation and Customer Expansion

86% YoY increase in the number of customer deployments, record quarterly Committed Annual Recurring Revenue expansion, 119% retention rate, and more…

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory, the continuous deployment (CD) company empowering development teams to easily, reliably, safely and continuously deploy software at any scale, today highlighted the company's record-breaking second quarter, which included product innovation, global expansion, revenue, and customer growth as well as continued 100% customer retention.

"To have a record-breaking quarter despite industry and economic challenges is a testament to the value Armory delivers every day," said Jim Douglas , Armory president and CEO. "The grit, resilience and dedication our team shows in delivering innovative solutions to our DevOps community will fuel continued growth and innovation not just for Armory but for the software industry as a whole."

Since its founding in 2016, Armory has been dedicated to innovating and evolving its solutions to solve critical needs for the developer community. In Q2 2022, Armory launched Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service (CDaaS), which enables declarative continuous deployment, with a GitOps experience and advanced progressive deployment strategies so developers can focus on building great code, not deploying it. By orchestrating and automating deployment across all environments, CD-as-a-Service removes demands on developers as well as reduces the risk of service disruptions due to change failures. The company has already doubled its CD-as-a-Service customer base since the early access launch.

In addition to product updates and innovation, the company significantly increased revenue, product usage, staff, and customer retention. Highlights include:

50%+ expansion in major accounts

86% YoY increase in the number of customer deployments

119% net retention rate (NRR)

< 4% annual churn and 0% in Q2

25% increase in employee growth globally in the first six months of 2022

On the heels of this record quarter, Armory released more product innovations, including the August 2022 launch of Continuous Deployment Self-Hosted and Managed 2.28 encompassing new features, optimizations, and contributions from the Spinnaker community to ensure development teams can deploy code with even greater confidence. Armory looks forward to continued success in future quarters, beginning with sponsoring upcoming events, including Spinnaker Summit , KubeCon and AWS Reinvent this fall.

About Armory

Armory makes continuous deployment achievable and effortless, at any scale, for all developers. Easy-to-use continuous deployment solutions eliminate the need to migrate away from existing tools and minimize disruptions to an existing software delivery lifecycle. Developers can easily and confidently deploy updates that improve and protect their customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners. Learn more at www.armory.io .

