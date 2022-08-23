BetMGM and SportsGrid Announce Expanded Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Agreement

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and SportsGrid, the nation's first live sports wagering streaming video network, announced today an expansion and extension of their strategic partnership. Under the multi-year agreement BetMGM's trading team and experts will provide insight during various broadcasts including Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today and In-Game Live Primetime. SportsGrid's lead pro football analyst Warren Sharp will deliver reports from MGM Resorts properties including MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

SportsGrid and Warren Sharp announce partnership with BetMGM (PRNewswire)

"SportsGrid is an ideal partner and, together, we look forward to providing our customers with more sports betting content just in time for the start of football season," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM.

BetMGM's odds and promotions will now be featured throughout the entirety of Ferrall Coast to Coast. Sharp's live reports also will be distributed over SportsGrid's multi-media content platforms including the video streaming network, website, digital syndication publisher network and both companies' social media properties.

SportsGrid Chief Operating Officer Adam Kaplan said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with BetMGM on the heels of our initial partnership launch earlier this year. By further leveraging SportsGrid's media-as-a-service model, BetMGM will benefit from the scale of our network's audience and distribution footprints, the integration of top talent like Warren Sharp and the live content production from premier MGM Resorts properties."

Sharp said, "I am excited to provide BetMGM customers and SportsGrid's nationwide audience with my real time insights and analytics throughout the NFL regular season and playoffs. This partnership provides me with a unique perspective in covering the NFL matchups, spread, over/under and money lines, along with futures odds and player props."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

ABOUT BETMGM INC.

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward looking statements.

