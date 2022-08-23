Commvault Receives Highest Product Scores for Three Out of Three Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Commvault Receives Highest Product Scores for Three Out of Three Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Company Recognized Among 14 Peer Vendors in the 2022 Report

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a global enterprise leader in cloud data management, today announced that Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, has given it the highest Product Score across all three use cases in the 2022 Critical Capabilities report: Data Center Environments (4.23/5), cloud environments (4.18/5), and edge environments (4.22/5).1

Commvault is the global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud (PRNewsFoto/Commvault) (PRNewsfoto/Commvault) (PRNewswire)

Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery scored highest in all three use cases evaluated in this research. Commvault was also recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, here Commvault has been positioned for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision."2

"Customers need to protect their data across multiple clouds, data center and edge. In our opinion Commvault has the only solution that delivers the best protection across all these environments. We think our highest scores across all three use cases in Gartner Critical Capabilities report further validates our product," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Products, Commvault. "As a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant, we feel customers can count on Commvault's continued innovation to solve their most complex data management challenges."

We believe scoring the highest across all three Use Cases for three consecutive years speaks to Commvault's commitment to innovation in protecting, managing, and securing today's broadest range of workloads for on-prem, edge, and multi-cloud environments.

Commvault's software and its Metallic SaaS solutions, can ensure data is protected and recoverable wherever it lives and however the customer wants it managed – as software, SaaS-delivered, an integrated appliance, or through a member of Commvault's expansive partner ecosystem.

To read the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions report, visit: https://www.commvault.com/itleaders.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in data management. Our Intelligent Data Services help your organization do amazing things with your data by transforming how you protect, store, and use it. We provide a simple and unified Data Management Platform that spans all your data – regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) from legacy to modern workloads). Commvault solutions are available through any combination of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software-as-a-Service via our Metallic portfolio. Over 25 years, more than 100,000 customers have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure, assessable, and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.Commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

1 Gartner, "Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions" [Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, August 22, 2022

2 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions" [Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, August 1, 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commvault