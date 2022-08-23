Iscoe Law Sounds Alarms on Unsafe Toys

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iscoe Law Firm, one of Florida's leading personal injury attorney teams, wants to raise awareness on unsafe products particularly when the defective product in question is a toy.

"Children are the most vulnerable among us, and when manufacturers put profits before the safety of children, it makes matters that much more difficult," said Gary T. Iscoe, Esq. Founding Partner of Iscoe Law. "If your child has been injured by an unsafe toy, don't wait to consult with an experienced Florida unsafe toy attorney."

While every unsafe toy claim is unique to the circumstances involved, some of the most common types of toy-related accidents include:

Tricycles that crash

Balloons that lead to airway obstruction, choking, aspiration, or asphyxiation

Marbles, small rubber balls, and toy plastic foods that are inviting to chew on but that can lead to choking and asphyxia

Toys with sharp edges that cause lacerations

Protecting Your Child's Health and the Unsafe Toy Claim

If your child has been injured by an unsafe toy, there are several steps that you can take to help protect his or her health and your unsafe toy claim (brought on his or her behalf).

First and Foremost

If your child has been injured by an unsafe toy, the most important step you can take is obtaining the medical attention that he or she needs as soon after the injury-causing accident as possible.

The next order of business is consulting with an experienced attorney as soon after the accident. These claims are complicated, and bringing your strongest claim is critical.

