NACD DIRECTORSHIP CERTIFICATION® PROGRAM CELEBRATES 1,000 CERTIFIED DIRECTORS

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, announces that NACD Directorship Certification® has reached the milestone of 1,000 certified directors.

NACD Directorship Certification is the premier board member certification in the United States and was launched in 2020 as part of the NACD Corporate Directors Institute®. As the nation's premier director accreditation, it sets a new standard for director education and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for an ever-changing array of boardroom challenges.

In recognition of the milestone of 1,000 certified directors, NACD board members, leaders, and certified directors will gather this week in Times Square to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on August 25. Tune in on August 25 at 3:50 PM EST to watch the live stream of the bell ringing ceremony here.

NACD members who have achieved certification serve on boards across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors of the economy. They represent leading boards such as Advanced Micro Devices, Cigna, Foot Locker, Morgan Stanley, and Nasdaq Inc. and nonprofits that include the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and AARP, to name but a few.

The 1,000th certified director, Philip D. Amoa, managing partner of the Philadelphia Office of McCarter & English LLP and board member of the NACD Philadelphia Chapter, shared how the certification program has helped him:

"All corporate directors need continuing education to provide effective board leadership. NACD's Directorship Certification is the benchmark for corporate governance and a great tool for director development. Certification has helped me increase my value in the boardroom, including through strengthening investor trust and keeping me updated on the emerging issues and trends impacting the companies I serve," said Amoa.

"NACD is thrilled to celebrate this first group of 1,000 leaders who have taken action to better prepare themselves for board director roles, and we look forward to seeing the certification program continue to elevate both experienced and newer directors," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "NACD has defined the standard for director education in response to the convergence of a fast-moving, dynamic business environment with changing expectations for the board's role. As the scope and pace of change in demands continue to grow, it is more important than ever that directors are prepared and continually educating themselves on issues and trends. The certification program is all about enabling directors to lead with the highest standards of governance."

About NACD Directorship Certification

Individuals that have achieved NACD Directorship Certification have demonstrated their knowledge and competency in directorship through coursework and a rigorous certification exam. The NACD Directorship Certification requires recertification every two years through 32 hours of continuous learning at recognized programs.

Learn more about NACD Directorship Certification and how NACD is partnering with leading academic institutions such as founding partner Stanford University's Rock Center for Corporate Governance, Columbia Business School Executive Education, and The Wharton School's Aresty Institute of Executive Education to support directorship certification.

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org .

About The NACD Corporate Directors Institute (CDI)

The NACD Corporate Directors Institute (CDI) is an independent sister organization to NACD. CDI owns the NACD Directorship Certification program, including the examination and ongoing recertification requirements. The Institute confers the certification credential on those who meet the Institute's requirements, which are developed in consultation with experienced board members.

