Petspemf launches the first programmable, gesture-controlled PEMF pad for pets

LJUBJANA, Slovenia, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After their initial success with PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) devices for human use through Omnipemf, the same team announces their first ever programmable and gesture-controlled PEMF pad for pets- the Petspemf Pad .

The whole body of the pet is an electrochemical organ and hence can be influenced by electromagnetic frequencies. PEMF technology products apply non-invasive frequencies into the pets' bodies, enhancing their natural corresponding frequencies.

What makes Petspemf Pad special?

Petspemf Pad is a high-quality product made from durable, anti-scratching materials. It has a waterproof inner cover and is gesture and app controlled. The three programs it has offer pain relief, stress relief, or accelerated healing to pets. This PEMF pad for pets is lightweight and has a rechargeable battery making it suitable for transporting. It can be used in the pets' beds, transporters, crates, etc.

25 scientific studies support the effectiveness of PEMF in aiding animals by using scientifically and clinically proven frequencies.

"Helping people with PEMF devices and hearing their positive experiences always comes with a nice feeling. We saw that many people use their devices on their beloved pets, so we decided to create a new product that fits the pets' needs specifically. That is how Petspemf was born" says Marko Kadunc the CEO of Petspemf.

Omnipemf started as one of the top 1% crowdfunding campaigns on Indiegogo, and now Petspemf is being launched the same way.

"It is amazing to see how many people responded positively to Petspemf even before we launched the product. This comes as no surprise though as more and more people consider their pets a part of their families which makes the veterinary care industry one of the fastest-growing segments in the pet product industry" adds Aleksandra Petrovska, the growth marketing manager of Petspemf.

About Petspemf

Petspemf is a brand of innovative PEMF devices for pets, available worldwide. Their devices aim to help thousands of pets day after day to calm down, live pain-free, heal faster and have a better quality of life overall. For more information, visit the Petspemf website.

