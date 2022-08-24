CafeMedia acquires market-leading audience engagement suite, Slickstream, to unlock powerful engagement solutions for independent publishers

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMedia , the seventh-largest digital property in the U.S. and the leader in ad management, announced today it has acquired Slickstream , the industry's best-in-class engagement product for independent publishers, from Hivepoint. As part of the sale, CafeMedia will take ownership of all technology and products associated with Slickstream for Bloggers and support its existing customer base.

"We're on a mission to equip publishers with everything they need to earn the most revenue and create thriving businesses for the long term," said Evan Simeone, Chief Product Officer, CafeMedia. "Slickstream was the first-to-market engagement product available to independent publishers. It has continued to lead the market in offering premium products that engage readers and drive repeat traffic. We're excited to unlock these solutions for publishers and continue to build even more features on this platform."

"CafeMedia shares our passion for helping independent publishers succeed, which makes it the perfect home for Slickstream," adds Kingston Duffie, Founder, Slickstream, and Chief Executive Officer, Hivepoint. "I look forward to seeing them innovate and build on what we've created, and continue our mission of making world-class site engagement solutions available to everyone."

Slickstream's sophisticated audience engagement suite enables publishers to maximize visitor engagement, connect more deeply with their audiences, and encourage them to discover even more. Publishers who use Slickstream see significant increases in total clicks on their sites and hundreds of additional hours of on-site activity, driving higher revenue per session (RPS).

Slickstream for Bloggers helps publishers steadily build traffic with:

intelligent site search that helps readers find what they want, faster

data-driven content recommendations that encourage click-throughs

a favoriting feature that lets readers save content and helps gather memberships (and collect email addresses to build more first-party data)

a highlighting feature that works with email service providers (or any element on a site) to drive more subscriptions and other important actions

and powerful reporting, offering significantly deeper insights into reader behavior than Google Analytics

Today, Slickstream will continue to be available to its current base of customers with full functionality for free. New signups for Slickstream have been paused as the CafeMedia/AdThrive team builds major enhancements into the platform that will enable it to deliver stronger revenue on every pageview, optimize signup conversion, and identity-driven revenue, and much more.

Later this year, Slickstream will begin rolling out to CafeMedia and AdThrive publishers free of charge before it rolls out to all other qualifying publishers outside of the network in 2023. Publishers can express their interest in gaining access to Slickstream's powerful solutions by visiting www.slickstream.com .

Slickstream's solution for businesses, Slickstream for Business, will remain under Hivepoint and be available to new and existing customers as Navu. Businesses interested in this solution can visit Navu.io .

