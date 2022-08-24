CMN Sports Announces Two Friendlies Featuring Argentina as Global Superstar Lionel Messi Prepares to Make Fifth World Cup Appearance

"La Albiceleste" to Face Honduras on Sept. 23 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and Jamaica on Sept. 27 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMN Sports, an international sports and entertainment multimedia company, announced two major friendlies featuring 2022 FIFA World Cup contender Argentina against Honduras on Friday, Sept. 23 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium (8:00pm) and Jamaica on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Red Bull Arena (8:00pm) in Harrison, NJ. Tickets for both matches will go on sale Friday Aug. 26 at 10am ET and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The games are expected to mark the beginning of the end of an illustrious international career for global icon Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, widely considered the best player in the history of the game, is preparing to make his fifth World Cup appearance for Argentina this year in Qatar.

"CMN Sports is committed to bringing top-flight soccer to the U.S. and we could not be more excited to host these matches ahead of the World Cup," said Carolina Daza, Director of CMN Sports. "Argentina and Lionel Messi are synonymous with excellence, and as the team prepares to compete on the world's biggest stage and possibly bid farewell to its greatest player, we invite fans to come out and honor Messi's incredible legacy."

A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi is set to captain a young but driven Argentina squad, which currently ranks third in the world. The former Barcelona superstar is Argentina's all-time leading scorer (86 goals) and this year helped his country capture the Finalissima via a 3-0 win over four-time World Cup Champion Italy. In 2021, Messi led "La Albiceleste" to its 15th Copa América title by defeating five-time World Cup Champion Brazil 1-0.

Argentina, currently on a remarkable 32-game unbeaten streak, won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

The South Americans' talented roster also includes goalkeeper Franco Armani (River Plate), defenders Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), and Germán Pezzella (Betis), midfielders Angel Di María (Juventus), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), and Giovani Lo Celso (Villareal), as well as forwards Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale), Julián Alvarez (Manchester City) and Paulo Dybala (Roma).

CMN is the leader in live entertainment. As a touring, booking, sports and multicultural marketing agency, our goal is to entertain by creating unique experiences through our events. Henry Cárdenas, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of CMN, is a pioneer in bringing Latin entertainment and live sporting events to the United States. The Chicago-based company with offices in Miami operates through professionals constantly creating cutting-edge experiences and producing the best events in the country. To learn more about CMN, visit www.cmnevents.com or follow us at @cmnevents.

