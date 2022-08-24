I-PASS Brings Highly Reliable Digital Handoffs to Clinicians via eVIEW Platform Across Major EHR Vendors

The platform assists users in HIPAA-compliant digital handoffs directly through EHR integration

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I-PASS, the go-to method for reducing medical error and patient harm for hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, announced today that its eVIEW platform is now available across all major EHR vendors.

Developed by clinicians for clinicians, I-PASS provides a common, shared, and unified structure for verbal and written communication. The suite of solutions includes three core features, each supported through digital platforms—Learning, Measurement, and EHR Integration—making it easier for institutions to implement and reduce communication failures during patient handoffs. The I-PASS Bundle has prevented millions of major and minor harm events and is implemented in hundreds of institutions.

EHR users who implement the I-PASS eVIEW system will have access to a library of fully integrated and customizable transition templates covering 85 percent of major healthcare specialties, including emergency medicine, internal medicine, surgery, and more. The availability of eVIEW across major EHR vendors means written handoff templates can be quickly scaled to other care areas while accommodating the unique needs of different departments without the need for any additional IT resources.

"Every year, thousands of lives are impacted by adverse events caused by communication failures. By leveraging eVIEW's simple and efficient interface, clinicians can easily adopt and sustain the I-PASS method across their institutions, increasing reliability and patient safety," said Christopher Landrigan, MD, MPH, Co-Founder of the I-PASS Patient Safety Institute and Chief of General Pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital.

EHRs play a critical role in providing important patient information. With the I-PASS eVIEW solution, providers can quickly enable routine, highly reliable handoffs of patient data efficiently and effectively. Functionality in every eVIEW template includes editable action and service lists, auto-populated data, easy integration into PDSA cycles, and standardized formats to enhance readability and printing optimization.

"Being available across major EHR vendors makes our solution even easier for healthcare organizations to adopt and to implement seamless care transitions that can help reduce communication errors and improve patient outcomes," said William Floyd, CEO of the I-PASS Patient Safety Institute. "The routine transition of knowledge shouldn't be difficult, nor should implementing a solution that works."

Implementation of the I-PASS handoff program has been associated with significantly reduced miscommunications, medical errors, and injuries due to medical errors for more than a decade. A 2021 Journal of Patient Safety study found that structured handoff programs like I-PASS can improve patient safety and reduce the substantial financial burden of medical malpractice claims.

I-PASS eVIEW is HIPAA-compliant and ensures PHI protection and security through a read-only interface.

For more information about implementing eVIEW or about additional EHR integrations, please email info@ipassinstitute.com.

About I-PASS

The I-PASS Patient Safety Institute is a clinical leader in patient safety, enabling a standard of care for patient handoffs and closed-loop communication. Founded by clinicians in 2016, the I-PASS Institute leverages expert mentorship paired with technology and digital tools to scale the I-PASS methodology. The I-PASS Institute's solution, the I-PASS Bundle, consists of three core technical components—I-PASS Training, I-PASS Assessment and Improvement, and I-PASS eVIEW. When all three platforms are used in unison and with the guidance of an expert coach, institutions are able to reduce patient harm caused by miscommunication. Currently implemented in more than 100 institutions, the organization's clients span high-reliability organizations, from pediatrics and residency programs to nursing and transition of care with families. Learn more at www.ipassinstitute.com .

