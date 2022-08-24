THE PRINCETON REVIEW RECOGNIZES FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE AMONG TOP 388 COLLEGES IN THE COUNTRY

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, Florida Southern College has been named one of America's top colleges by The Princeton Review. The annual "Best Colleges" guide showcases the schools the publisher recommends, including only 14 percent of America's four-year colleges.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

"We are always delighted to be included among the schools featured in this prestigious college guide," said Dr. Anne B. Kerr, President. "At Florida Southern, we strive to foster an environment of engagement. Through close mentorships with expert faculty, students are provided opportunities to perform, create, and gain real-world experience. With the guidance of our career services team, they emerge ready not only for employment or graduate school, but also to lead meaningful lives."

In this newest edition, The Princeton Review once again praised Florida Southern College for its academic excellence and beautiful campus environment, including FSC in its list of Most Beautiful Campuses in the nation—an honor bestowed on FSC for the last 13 years. The Princeton Review also lauded FSC's theater and career services departments as among the best in the nation.

"Our holistic approach to career development, starting from acceptance to Florida Southern College, ensures each student has individualized support to help them explore careers, build competencies, and ultimately secure a meaningful career aligned with their professional aspirations," explained Dr. Lauren Albaum, executive director of career services. "We are thrilled that our outstanding career preparation has been recognized as one of the top 25 in the nation."

The 50 annual college rankings lists are entirely based on how students respond via survey. Each ranking list reports the top 25 colleges in a specific category. In categories that span academics, amenities, school services, campus culture, extracurriculars, and more, these unique lists are based on The Princeton Review's surveys of 160,000 students attending the 388 schools in its flagship college guide, The Best 388 Colleges.

"Since 1992, our mission has been to give students a more useful resource to find the best college for them," said Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review. "Our selection of the colleges in this book is based on our opinion of their academic offerings. We recommend each one as an academically outstanding choice for an applicant. Our ranking lists, however, are not based on our opinions of the colleges. They're entirely based on what the schools' own students have told us about their experiences at them."

This year's The Best 388 Colleges guide underscores the key role that FSC's campus environment plays in sustaining a holistic college experience, as attested to by students. Florida Southern College blends academic rigor and creative performance with a beautiful campus that highlights the wonders of the natural world through the lens of Frank Lloyd Wright's aesthetic.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College