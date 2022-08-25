Barchart Wins AgTech Solution of the Year at 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards with Marketplace Apps

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart is proud to announce their Marketplace Apps, a cutting-edge solution within its AgTech platform that digitizes the workflows of agribusinesses like grain elevators and co-ops across North America, have been named the Overall AgTech Solution of the Year at the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards .

Barchart recently announced a significant 2.0 update to their Marketplace Apps , which connects producers directly into grain merchandiser workflows by linking producer-facing apps to cmdtyView, which sits on merchandiser desktops. This latest release gives Barchart's Ag platform a major upgrade, allowing agribusinesses to easily originate, contract, sign, and hedge grain in a completely digital environment.

"Marketplace Apps are a cutting-edge solution for producers and merchandisers to move grain faster, establish stronger producer affinity, and grow their businesses with a digitized workflow," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "As the leading provider of data and workflow solutions to the agribusiness community, we have built the best Ag platform in the business and we are thrilled to be recognized by our clients and the AgTech Breakthrough Awards through this prestigious award."

Using Barchart's best-in-class connectivity network, these digital workflows seamlessly sync to and from each agribusiness ERP system - allowing producers to see their contracts and scale tickets in Marketplace, and new grain contracts and hedges to flow directly into the ERP system. And through Barchart's cmdtyView platform, merchandisers and other grain traders are connected to futures exchanges for price discovery and hedging. These solutions pave the way for producers and merchandisers to digitize their workflow as efficiently as possible.

"Barchart is committed to building innovative digital workflows for ag professionals and providing tools that make grain buying and selling more informed and accessible than ever before. When we implement these solutions for our clients, like our mobile apps, it is exciting to see the benefits they gain. Such as being more informed with information right in their pocket, having a digital record and being able to instantly connect whether you are a producer or grain merchandiser," added Haraburda.

"Grain elevators and producers have consistently needed easier ways to communicate and negotiate with each other over their mobile devices. New technologies that simplify the workflows of grain merchandisers, brokers, traders and producers can move the Agricultural industry forward during the digital transformation," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "Barchart's best-in-class connectivity for farm-level data such as contracts and scale tickets, allows for digital transformation at any agribusiness. We are so pleased to recognize them with 'Overall AgTech Solution of the Year."

With grain bid management solutions, connected Marketplace Apps, extensive market data, and a best-in-class commodity trading and analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart's Ag platform provides grain elevators with the most comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions to grow their business.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

