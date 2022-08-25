Phosphorex to Establish cGMP Manufacturing for Lipid Nanoparticles with Growth Capital from Ampersand

HOPKINTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phosphorex, a drug delivery-focused contract development and manufacturing organization providing microspheres and polymer and lipid nanoparticles, today announced a majority recapitalization by Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the healthcare sector.

Headquartered approximately 30 minutes west of Boston, Phosphorex specializes in long-acting formulations, nanomedicine, and nucleic acid delivery solutions for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. The company's formulation development and analytical laboratories offer a range of customized production services, supporting assets from proof of concept through clinical studies.

Ampersand's investment will be used to build out the company's 30,000 square foot facility and establish cGMP manufacturing capabilities to further serve customers. The expansion will include the construction of multiple cGMP production suites, processing and packaging capabilities, and comprehensive process development and analytical testing services.

Bin Wu, Ph.D., Founder and President of Phosphorex commented, "This investment allows Phosphorex to expand the innovative services we provide to our global biotech and pharma clients and integrate downstream as an end-to-end CDMO. Partnering with leading healthcare growth investor Ampersand Capital Partners shows we have built something very special at Phosphorex, and we are excited to embark on the next part of our journey."

Trevor Wahlbrink, Partner at Ampersand, added, "Given the significant and growing interest in therapeutics leveraging nanoparticle technologies, we are excited to partner with Phosphorex to build a differentiated development and manufacturing partner in this rapidly evolving space. We look forward to building upon the company's reputation as a science-driven solutions provider and expanding its capabilities to better serve the industry's leading innovators."

About Phosphorex

Phosphorex is a leading provider of drug delivery technologies and solutions. By harnessing the potential of microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery, Phosphorex offers tailored solutions and enabling technologies to optimize a drug's release rate, targeting ability, bioavailability, and deliverability, with the goal of achieving desired therapeutic effects while reducing adverse clinical outcomes. Phosphorex supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies through all phases of their development, from proof of concept to clinical studies. Phosphorex's mission is to help our partners solve complex problems and develop successful drugs to help patients. Additional information about Phosphorex is available at www.phosphorex.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at www.ampersandcapital.com.

