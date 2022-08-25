Provision IAM Announces Addition to Leadership Team: Chief Growth Officer

Company Focuses on Identity Management Expansion, Appoints Andrew Rowe to Critical Role

CUMBERLAND, Md., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provision IAM, a technology leader in Identity Security for Community Banks and Credit Unions, announced today expansion of its executive leadership team to include Andrew Rowe as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Andrew will lead all aspects of the company's sales, business development, strategic partnerships, and product positioning with a focus on accelerating growth of annualized recurring revenue.

(Picture, from left: Provision IAM Top Leadership Team: Bobbie Cooper, Director of Identity Management; Andrew Rowe, new CGO; Jonathan Hutcherson, CEO) (PRNewswire)

This announcement is on the heels of the recent press statement (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclamation-labs-rebrands-to-provision-iam-301580734.html) announcing the rebranding from Exclamation Labs to Provision IAM. "These are exciting times, as we position the company for unprecedented growth," said CEO Jonathan Hutcherson, "the addition of this key role, filled with the extraordinary talents of Andrew Rowe, perfectly aligns us to deliver our growth trajectory."

According to Provision's Director of Identity Management, Bobbie Cooper, "Andrew's experience in FinTech product launches, sales leadership, and banking technology makes him the ideal person to lead Provision through our next phases of expansion." Cooper continued, "Bringing Andrew onto the team will allow us to scale our sales efforts, optimize our processes, and sharpen our positioning by staying in tune with the ever-evolving technology demands, regulatory requirements, and business needs of the markets we serve."

With over 15 years of Sales and Technology management experience, Andrew Rowe will lead the Sales and Product teams, focusing on further penetrating the banking and credit union marketplace. Before joining Provision IAM, Andrew was Senior Sales Manager of the Digital Sales team for FIS Global, which recognized Provision IAM for their innovative vendor abilities in 2020 via FIS's distinguished Impact Award (https://www.fisglobal.com/en/about-us/media-room/press-release/2020/winners-of-2020-fis-impact-awards-showcase-innovation-while-giving-back-to-the-community).

"I'm thrilled to join the amazing team at Provision IAM," said Andrew Rowe, "no doubt, the market opportunity is enormous." He continued, "Provision's unique value proposition to empower financial institutions to achieve substantially increased security while dramatically improving efficiency and compliance is a powerful formula."

About Provision: Community banks and credit unions manage hundreds of systems with varying user access permissions that generally require manual updates when employees are hired, roles change, or access permissions evolve. The Provision Identity Access Management platform automates common tasks to improve employee productivity, ensure security, and reduce the time required for audit preparation. Provision is the only IAM tool designed specifically for the workflow of financial institutions, easing the burden of meeting ever-changing regulatory compliance requirements.

