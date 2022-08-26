Democrats target black children with new COVID learning mandates, says DaQuawn Bruce of Concerned Communities for America

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed Thursday that the District of Columbia has no contingency plan for unvaccinated students, who will be banned from attending schools in person this fall after the first 20 days. See below for CCA President DaQuawn Bruce's full statement:

"Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision to take away remote learning options for unvaccinated children has detrimental effects on black children, who only have a 60% vaccinated rate," said Bruce. "After Democrats spent years overreaching with COVID mandates, this is another huge step backwards that effectively leaves black children without an education."

"The D.C. school system already forces some children to endure a subpar education because of their ZIP code. Now, the overzealous application of health mandates is leaving some kids with NO education. America is the land of opportunity, so long as leaders limit the scope and reach of government. It is especially disconcerting that a black leader would embrace a policy that is negatively impacting black children."

