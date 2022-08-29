Pathfinder Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) (OTCQB: RVRVF) (the "Company" or "Pathfinder.") is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR the consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The consolidated financial statements and MD&A can be viewed at www.sedar.com. The financial information provided herein should be read in conjunction with and is qualified by additional information and disclosures contained in the consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, and the MD&A.

Ms. Jennifer Lee, CFO of Pathfinder, commented, "In the second quarter of 2022, Pathfinder achieved an 81% increase in revenues despite lower-than-expected April occupancies caused by severe winter conditions. While the Parksville location was not operational until July of last year, the Agassiz location more than tripled the June occupancy from the prior year. Fort Langley also saw a slight growth in occupancy despite being a stable operating asset for many years. Pathfinder Camp Resorts continue to be very busy, and we have been getting inquiries and bookings for the next year already. We are pleased to see a community building in our Pathfinder Camp Resorts." ­­­

Q2 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased to $916,938 from $507,891 in the comparative period;

EBITDA increased to $54,395 , from a loss of $398,367 in the comparative period;

Net loss from operations decreased to $401,086 from $565,496 driven by increased revenues;

Financing costs of $6,085 related entirely to the new loan issued for the purchase of property for the Agassiz site expansion (further details in the Business Highlights below);

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 , were $1,576,120 compared to $2,092,893 at December 31, 2021 . The cash balance was utilized for land acquisition, increased debt servicing requirement and payment of continuing site improvement costs during the period;

YTD cash provided by operating activities was $231,879 , compared to cash used from operating activities of $804,647 in the comparative period, which was a result of an improved non-cash working capital position;

15,754 camp resort site nights (as defined below) occupied in Q2 2022, compared to 10,562 camp resort site nights occupied in the comparative period.

Business Highlight

On April 7, 2022, the Company completed the purchase of property adjacent to its existing Pathfinder Camp Resorts location in Agassiz B.C. for the cash purchase price of $750,000. Pathfinder plans, subject to land-use and rezoning approvals, to use this 1.892-acre property to expand the Agassiz campground. The purchase was funded by cash on hand and a $600,000 mortgage. The property is currently under a rezoning process with a municipal council decision expected in September 2022.

Financial Summary



Q2 2022 Q2 2021





Occupied Site Nights (1) 15,754 10,562 Revenue 916,938 507,891 Operating expenses 1,251,658 1,003,826 Net loss (401,086) (565,469) Net loss per share (0.01) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) 54,395 (398,120)





(1) Occupied Site Nights is the sum of all actual nights the sites were occupied by visitors to the camp resorts when summing all occupied sites across the Company's three camp resorts (for example: 1 camp site is available 7 Site Nights per week). (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, interest, accretion, financing costs, and share-based compensation. Management will continue to drive towards positive Adjusted EBITDA through additional cost cutting initiatives and maximizing the operating capacity of the camp resort parks.

Financial Performance

Revenues for Q2 2022 were $916,938 compared to Q2 2021 revenues of $507,891 This increase over the prior year is attributable to all three sites being fully operational during the period. Only one out of the three site was fully operational in Q2 2021. The YTD revenues were impacted by a severe winter flooding in November 2021, the damage and repair work of which impacted site occupancies from January to April.

Operating expenses for Q2 2022 were $1,251,658, compared to Q2 2021 operating expenses of $1,003,826. This increase over the prior year is attributable to full-period operation with increased staffing and other operating costs. The YTD operating costs were impacted by the continuing site improvement activities. The Company expects the operating costs of existing properties to stabilize in 2023.

Significantly impacting this increase in operating expenses are:

Depreciation of $193,165 , compared to $50,157 during the comparative period due to the capital expenditures incurred in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 and YTD 2022

Interest expense of $162,769 compared to $92,103 during the comparative period due to the full period servicing of bank loans issued in April and July of 2021 in connection with the property acquisitions, as well as a partial period servicing of a new bank loan raised on April 7, 2022 , in connection with the additional land acquisition

Salaries and benefits of $417,373 from $206,040 in the comparative period due to the full period operation of all three sites and, accordingly, the increased labour requirement

Share-based compensation of $64,173 , compared to $nil during the comparative period, which relates to the Company's issuance of stock options during fiscal 2021

However, the increases in the operating expenses were largely offset by:

Decreased general and administrative expense to $31,724 from $84,549 due to reduced corporate activities relating to the public listing

Decreased legal and professional fees to $68,966 from $98,533 in the comparative period due to reduced corporate activities relating to the public listing

Decreased property costs to $161,885 from $212,155 in the comparative period due to the winding down of site improvement activities

Decreased management compensation to $nil from $123,291 due to management fee arrangements being changed to employment agreements and thereby being allocated to salaries and benefits in the current period

Net loss from operations for Q2 2022 was $401,086, compared to Q2 2021 of $565,496. This decrease over the comparative period is primarily attributable to the items noted above.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The discussion of consolidated financial results in this press release includes references to "Adjusted EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which is a non-IFRS performance measure. The Company presents these measures to provide additional information regarding the Company's financial results and performance. Please refer to the Company's MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 for a reconciliation of these measures to reported IFRS results.

About Pathfinder Ventures

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and development. Pathfinder is also seeking to acquire RV & Self Storage facilities to take advantage of the rapidly growing market of people who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation:

Joe Bleackley

Chief Executive Officer, Founder and Director

Pathfinder Ventures Inc.

