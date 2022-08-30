Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Future Through Authentic Actions: NortonLifeLock Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, an annual account of its commitments and progress on key priority ESG issues and programs.

"Our approach to Corporate Responsibility is grounded in authenticity and action," said Vincent Pilette, Chief Executive Officer, NortonLifeLock. "We are committed to making a positive impact in our communities and continuing to do our part to help build a safer, more inclusive and sustainable future."

NortonLifeLock's culture of giving continues to create positive outcomes in communities around the world. In fiscal year 2022 (FY22), the Company's charitable giving totaled $4.7 million, with over 9,300 nonprofits receiving donated products to help keep devices and data safe. NortonLifeLock has also furthered its partnership with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts by committing $1 million to grow Surf Smart 2.0, a program that teaches girls and young women to learn, have fun and stay safe online.

Building and fostering a strong and diverse team remains a top priority for NortonLifeLock. The Company ended FY22 with women making up 33% of its global workforce, while employees who self-identified as having underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds grew from 13% in FY21 to 17% in FY22. Additionally, the Company reached gender parity for the independent members of its Board of Directors. Diversifying NortonLifeLock's workforce will continue to be prioritized, as diversity, equity and inclusion representation is a component of its FY23 compensation program.

Further, NortonLifeLock continues to find new ways for employees to practice environmental stewardship. The Company launched a new Employee Resource Group to inspire, educate and encourage employees to take small actions every day to support the planet. Additionally, NortonLifeLock established the Sustainable Home Improvement Program, where employees can apply to receive up to $500 per year to add green features to their homes. In FY22, the Company also achieved a 39% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which was driven by factors such as transitioning to more efficient data centers.

NortonLifeLock has been recognized for its commitment to corporate citizenship and social impact from some of the world's leading ESG benchmarks. The Company was named to The Civic 50, which highlights the 50 most community-minded organizations in the U.S. NortonLifeLock was also recognized in Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 in the Software & Telecommunications category, and received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

To learn more about how NortonLifeLock is empowering the digital future, read the full 2022 ESG Report.

