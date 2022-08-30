Ellie Mental Health Continues Rapid Growth, Signing 400 Units in Less Than One Year

The mental health franchise continues to break barriers with innovative approach to modern day mental healthcare

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mental Health – a franchise that makes quality mental health services more accessible – announces today it's signed the 400th Ellie Mental Health location. The franchise's rapid success demonstrates a shift towards prioritizing mental health as part of one's wellbeing and the destigmatization of the culture of mental healthcare.

"Since we awarded our first franchise ten months ago, our number one priority has been finding owners who share our vision of creating highly-qualified, feel-good care that is customized to meet a community's needs," said Chris Pash, Senior Vice President of Growth and Development for Ellie Mental Health. "As we hit this milestone of 400 units, we are excited about our trajectory and hope to see many more Ellie locations nationwide so that we can continue our important mission of bringing quality, accessible care to those who need it most."

Ellie Mental Health offers an innovative approach to mental health care for all ages. Services include therapy for individuals and families, couples counseling, psychiatric medication management, and community-based mental health services. Ellie understands that mental health care is a priority and offers a quick turnaround time for matching clients with highly qualified clinicians that will best suit their needs. Each location is run by entrepreneurs who have a personal connection to mental health and are passionate about providing safe and welcoming environments to ensure that clients feel comfortable during their sessions, whether they are in-person or telehealth.

"Our unique approach to client care is what continues to drive Ellie's growth and set us apart from traditional therapy," said Erin Pash, CEO and CoFounder of Ellie Mental Health. "I am emboldened by the future of Ellie as we continue to grow not only in franchise locations but in our methods of care. We have many exciting projects on the horizon that will revolutionize and renew mental health offerings for our clients."

Ellie Mental Health is actively seeking franchise partners who are passionate about mental health and will go above and beyond to exceed the needs of clients. For more information about franchising, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/join-franchise.

About Ellie Mental Health

Ellie Mental Health is a millennial-made and owned mental health franchise that is rapidly expanding across the nation. The brand is transforming the culture of mental healthcare by providing creative solutions and innovative thinking to reduce barriers in accessing mental health services. For more information about Ellie Mental Health, visit https://www.elliementalhealth.com/.

