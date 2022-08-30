Exadel to Host Online Event for Digital Transformation 2.0 in Financial Services

Exadel to Host Online Event for Digital Transformation 2.0 in Financial Services

Industry experts share how financial organizations can drive growth by accelerating digital transformation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software engineering, business consultancy and solutions company, today announced it is hosting a free online event titled, "Digital Transformation 2.0 in Financial Services: Exadel Conversations." Hosted by digital transformation leaders, the latest addition to the Exadel Conversations series focuses on how digital transformation can help financial organizations eliminate inefficiencies, drive business growth and optimize processes.

"Digital Transformation 2.0 in Financial Services: Exadel Conversations," will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT. To register, please visit: https://cutt.ly/lXcTOfy

Event Overview:

The Exadel Conversations session on digital transformation for financial markets explores how organizations can benefit from adopting cloud computing, predictive solutions, blockchain and other leading-edge technologies. Exadel's expert in digital transformation, Terry Boyland, will explain what it takes to carry out digital transformation for financial organizations and provide real-world examples. His colleague, Stephane Garelli, will also discuss how the war in Ukraine is changing the economic landscape, and highlight some of the influences on different asset classes, and the wider implications for financial services.

Event attendees will learn:

Exadel's vision: four key elements of Digital Banking Transformation

How digital transformation can be delivered to financial institutions

How a major bank turned to the cloud and realized enormous benefits

How digital transformation for finance can leverage Agile development frameworks

How to use predictive technologies to optimize workflows

About the speakers:

Terry Boyland - EVP of Financial Services. Terry is one of the leading names in the Americas for the investment banking, Digital Transformation, and technology industries.



Stephane Garelli - Economist, Prof Emer at IMD and University Lausanne. Stephane is Professor Emeritus at IMD Business School Lausanne, founder of the World Competitiveness Center, and former managing director of the World Economic Forum and of the Annual Meetings in Davos , for 13 years

